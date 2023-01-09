What time will Will Trent episode 2 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The second episode of ABC's new police procedural drama, Will Trent, is expected to air on the channel on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT. With the first episode establishing the tone and the crux of the story surrounding the titular protagonist, fans are eagerly waiting for the new episode of Will's eventful life.

Ramón Rodriguez plays the series' main character, while a number of other actors also appear in significant supporting parts. It is based on the well-known crime novel series by Karin Slaughter.

Will Trent episode 2 on ABC: Promo, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

The promo offers a peek into several pivotal events set to unfold in the highly anticipated second episode. In the upcoming episode, fans can expect the show to continue its focus on the missing girl case from last week, as investigated by Will. Here's a short description of episode 2, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''As the GBI continues its investigation on a missing girl, Will becomes frustrated with the suspect search; Angie is forced to evaluate her current relationships as she follows a new case with Ormewood.''

In the season premiere, viewers were introduced to the protagonist, Will, an enigmatic officer working at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He's incredibly charismatic and charming and is not liked by a lot of his contemporaries.

Angie Polaski, an undercover spy, is a fascinating character as well. It appears from the first episode that the two will eventually develop a romantic relationship.

With several interesting events, including Will's past and his equation with Angie, yet to unfold, fans can expect more thrilling episodes in the coming few weeks.

More details about Will Trent plot and cast

The main character of the police procedural drama show is the titular GBI agent, who is renowned for his great intuition in solving difficult crimes.

He also has a complicated past and the show is expected to delve more into his backstory as the narrative further progresses. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per ABC's YouTube channel:

''Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling “Will Trent” series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system.''

The description further states,

''But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.''

The series features Ramón Rodríguez in the lead role as Will. Rodriguez has been phenomenal in the first episode as he brilliantly embodies the numerous complexities that define his character.

Apart from Will Trent, Rodriguez has appeared in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, The Affair, and Gang Related, to name a few. Featuring alongside Rodriguez in pivotal supporting roles are actors like Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, among various others.

You can watch the second episode of Will Trent on ABC on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

