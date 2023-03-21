Will Trent season 1 is all set to return with episode 9 after a three-week hiatus. The new episode is expected to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. With the previous episode ending on a gripping note, fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out what's coming next in Trent's life.

The series premiered in January, 2023, and has garnered mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers. It stars Ramón Rodríguez in the lead role, along with several others playing pivotal supporting characters.

ABC's Will Trent episode 9: Promo, plot, recap, and more details explored

A brief 29-second promo for Will Trent episode 9 offers a glimpse of the various significant events set to unfold in the new episode. In the upcoming episode, titled Manhunt, tension rises after a convicted criminal goes on to take a GBI agent hostage.

Elsewhere, Angie's sobriety issues worsen when she finds out that her former abuser has now been freed. Here's a short description of the new episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''When a convicted criminal is accused of murder, they take one of the GBI agents hostage, leading Will and Ormewood to discover some evidence that could prove their innocence; Angie struggles with sobriety when she finds out her former abuser is free.''

Not many other details pertaining to the upcoming episode have been revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Two Hundred Dollars And A Bus Pass, focused on Angie and Ormewood delving deep into a mysterious murder case involving a magician. Elsewhere, Trent gets caught up in another seemingly straightforward case.

The series has not yet been renewed for another season. The current season reportedly features a total of 13 episodes.

What is Will Trent about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Will Trent tells the story of the titular character who's a Special Agent working for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Trent is a fascinating character with a mysterious and complex backstory that defines the series' arc. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system.''

The description further states,

''Now that he is in a position to make a difference, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. His personal motivation and background contribute to Will Trent having the highest clearance rate in the GBI.''

Ramón Rodríguez portrays the character of Trent, and his performance is one of the show's biggest selling points. Rodriguez perfectly captures his character's brilliance and determination with absolute ease.

The actor has previously appeared in The Wire, The Taking of Pelham 123, and The Affair, to name a few. The rest of the cast includes actors like Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, among many others.

Don't miss the latest episode of Will Trent on ABC on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes