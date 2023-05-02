Will Trent episode 13 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 13th episode of Will Trent is all set to air on ABC on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The show centers around the titular character who's a Special Agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It focuses on the various kinds of complex cases that he deals with every day whilst also delving deeper into his mysterious past.

The series stars noted actor Ramón Rodríguez in the lead role, along with various others essaying crucial supporting characters. The show enjoys significant viewership and has been renewed for a second season.

ABC's Will Trent episode 13 will focus on a missing APD agent

A short 28-second promo for Will Trent offers a peek into the many key events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled A Bad Temper and a Hard Heart, the upcoming episode will focus on Will trying to figure out what happened to a missing APD agent.

Later, Will finds out some shocking truths pertaining to his lineage. A brief description of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''When an APD agent goes missing, Will examines the crime scene and locates a secret message putting him back on the path to justice; with his lineage in question, Will realizes the answers he seeks have been in front of him all along.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Nothing Changed Except for Everything, depicted Faith and Will teaming up with Ormewood to solve a series of mysterious serial killer murder cases that seem to have some connections to Will and Angie's past.

With a number of significant events still left to be unpacked, fans can expect more shocking plot twists and drama in the upcoming episodes as the show looks to provide a satisfactory conclusion whilst also laying the foundation for another enthralling season.

More details about Will Trent plot and cast

Will Trent is a thrilling police procedural drama that explores the life of the titular character who has a mysterious past. He was abandoned in childhood, which had some damaging effects on his psychology.

He's also a brilliant officer who has a special knack for solving complicated murder cases. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show reads:

''Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Now that he is in a position to make a difference, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. His personal motivation and background contribute to Will Trent having the highest clearance rate in the GBI.''

Ramón Rodríguez' lead performance in the titular role is one of the show's biggest highlights as he wonderfully portrays his character's idiosyncrasies and enigmatic aura with absolute ease. His co-stars include actors like Sonja Sohn, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Erika Christensen, Jake McLaughlin, and many others.

You can watch the latest episode of Will Trent on ABC on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

