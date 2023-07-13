The Emmy Awards 2023, one of the most highly anticipated events in the world of television, is just around the corner. Set to take place on September 18, 2023, this year's ceremony marks the 75th anniversary of this prestigious award show that celebrates the very best of American prime-time television programs.

On Wednesday, July 12, the Television Academy Chair's Frank Scherma and actor Yvette Nicole Brown served as hosts for a virtual broadcast and unveiled the complete list of nominations for this year's iteration in which Vanderpump Rules, RuPaul's Drag Race, Survivor, and many more reality TV series were seen dominating numerous categories.

From The Voice to Vanderpump Rules, complete list of reality show nominees for the Emmy Awards 2023

As the Emmy Awards 2023 nominations were unveiled, fans of reality TV were left delighted to witness their favorite shows being acknowledged for their outstanding broadcast.

Among the reality shows nominated for this year's Emmy Awards, Rupaul's Drag Race and The Amazing Race stand out as frontrunners in many respective categories.

1) Emmy Nominations for Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

2) Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

3) Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

4) Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

Survivor (CBS)

Welcome To Wrexham (FX)

5) Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Welcome To Wrexham (FX)

6) Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

7) Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Deadliest Catch - Call Of A New Generation (Discovery)

Life Below Zero - A Storm To Remember (BBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race - The Daytona Wind 2 (MTV)

Vanderpump Rules - Lady And The Glamp (Bravo)

Welcome To Wrexham - Do Or Die (FX)

8) Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing With The Stars (Disney+)

So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

The Voice (NBC)

9) Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Queer Eye - Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix)

Nailed It! - Nicole Byer (Netflix)

Top Chef - Padma Lakshmi (Bravo)

Baking It -Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Peacock)

RuPaul’s Drag Race - RuPaul (MTV)

10) Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

11) Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome To Wrexham (FX)

12) Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

That’s My Jam (NBC)

Wheel Of Fortune (ABC)

13) Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Voice (NBC)

Welcome To Wrexham (FX)

14) Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing With The Stars (Disney+)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

The Voice (NBC)

Tune in to Fox on September 18, 2023, to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards.

