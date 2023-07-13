Emmy Awards 2023 full winner predictions

The 2023 Emmy Awards is scheduled to be held on September 18. The esteemed award ceremony, cherishing the best prime time shows the American television industry has to offer, is currently in its 75th year. The entire award show is all set to be broadcast in the United States exclusively by FOX.
In a virtual broadcast program, hosts Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown went on to announce all the nominees in every category for this year's Emmy Awards. Popular HBO shows like The White Lotus, The Last of Us and Succession have been nominated in multiple categories, along with the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso and the FX series The Bear.
Admirers of the television shows are now buzzing with anticipation to find out which of their favorite shows and actors will take home the prestigious Emmy Award.
Ahead of the winners being announced, here are our prediction for potential Emmy winners in all the categories are given below.
A complete list of winner predictions for the upcoming 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession (Predicted Winner)
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso (Predicted Winner)
- Wednesday
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice (Predicted Winner)
- RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Predicted Winner)
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (Predicted Winner)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Predicted Winner)
- The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam "Midge" Maisel
- Natasha Lyonne: Poker Face as Charlie Cale
- Christina Applegate: Dead to Me as Jen Harding
- Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (Predicted Winner)
- Jenna Ortega: Wednesday as Wednesday Addams / Goody Addams
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam
- Jeremy Allen White: The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Predicted Winner)
- Bill Hader: Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block
- Jason Segel: Shrinking as Jimmy Laird
- Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Elisabeth Moss: The Handmaid's Tale as June / Offred
- Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us as Ellie
- Sharon Horgan: Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey
- Melanie Lynskey: Yellowjackets as Shauna
- Sarah Snook: Succession as Shiv Roy (Predicted Winner)
- Keri Russell: The Diplomat as Kate Wyler
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Kieran Culkin: Succession as Roman Roy
- Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us as Joel
- Jeff Bridges: The Old Man as Dan Chase
- Brian Cox: Succession as Logan Roy (HBO) (Predicted Winner)
- Jeremy Strong: Succession as Kendall Roy
- Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takovic
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dominique Fishback: Swarm as Dre
- Lizzy Caplan: Fleishman Is in Trouble as Libby
- Jessica Chastain: George & Tammy as Tammy Wynette
- Ali Wong: Beef as Amy Lau (Predicted Winner)
- Kathryn Hahn: Tiny Beautiful Things as Clare Pierce
- Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & the Six as Daisy Jones
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Evan Peters: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Jeffrey Dahmer (Predicted Winner)
- Taron Egerton: Black Bird as Jimmy Keene
- Kumail Nanjiani: Welcome to Chippendales as Somen Banerjee
- Daniel Radcliffe: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as "Weird Al" Yankovic
- Michael Shannon: George & Tammy as George Jones
- Steven Yeun: Beef as Danny Cho
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Janelle James: Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman (Predicted Winner)
- Alex Borstein: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson
- Ayo Edebiri: The Bear as Sydney Adamu
- Hannah Waddingham: Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton
- Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard
- Jessica Williams: Shrinking as Gaby
- Juno Temple: Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso as Roy Kent (Predicted Winner)
- Anthony Carrigan: Barry as NoHo Hank
- Phil Dunster: Ted Lasso as Jamie Tartt
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich
- James Marsden: Jury Duty as Himself
- Henry Winkler: Barry as Gene Cousineau
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Meghann Fahy: The White Lotus as Daphne Sullivan
- Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
- J. Smith-Cameron: Succession as Gerri Kellman
- Sabrina Impacciatore: The White Lotus as Valentina
- Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales
- Rhea Seehorn: Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler
- Simona Tabasco: The White Lotus as Lucia
- Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus as Harper Spiller (Predicted Winner)
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Michael Imperioli: The White Lotus as Dominic Di Grasso
- Alexander Skarsgård: Succession as Lukas Matsson
- F. Murray Abraham: The White Lotus as Bert Di Grasso (Predicted Winner)
- Nicholas Braun: Succession as Greg Hirsch
- Alan Ruck: Succession as Connor Roy
- Theo James: The White Lotus as Cameron Sullivan
- Matthew Macfadyen: Succession as Tom Wambsgans
- Will Sharpe: The White Lotus as Ethan Spiller
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Claire Danes: Fleishman Is in Trouble as Rachel Fleishman
- Camila Morrone: Daisy Jones & the Six as Camila Alvarez-Dunne
- Annaleigh Ashford: Welcome to Chippendales as Irene Banerjee
- Maria Bello: Beef as Jordan Foster (Predicted Winner)
- Niecy Nash-Betts: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Glenda Cleveland
- Juliette Lewis: Welcome to Chippendales as Denise
- Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things as Frankie Pierce
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Richard Jenkins: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Lionel Dahmer
- Murray Bartlett: Welcome to Chippendales as Nick De Noia
- Paul Walter Hauser: Black Bird as Larry Hall
- Joseph Lee: Beef as George Nakai
- Young Mazino: Beef as Paul Cho
- Ray Liotta: Black Bird as James Keane Sr. (Predicted Winner)
- Jesse Plemons: Love & Death as Allan Gore
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" – Peter Hoar
- Succession: "America Decides" – Andrij Parekh
- Andor: "Rix Road" – Benjamin Caron
- Bad Sisters: "The Prick" – Dearbhla Walsh
- Succession: "Living+" – Lorene Scafaria
- The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" – Mike White
- Succession: "Connor's Wedding" – Mark Mylod (Predicted Winner)
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Four Minutes" – Amy Sherman-Palladino
- Barry: "wow" – Bill Hader
- The Bear: "Review" – Christopher Storer (Predicted Winner)
- Wednesday: "Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe” – Tim Burton
- The Ms. Pat Show: "Don't Touch My Hair" – Mary Lou Belli
- Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" – Declan Lowney
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – Joel Gallen
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Linda Mendoza
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna – Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love – Jon Macks and Paul Miller (Predicted Winner)
- The Oscars – Glenn Weiss
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "Bad Meat" – Carl Franklin (Predicted Winner)
- Beef: "Figures of Light" – Lee Sung Jin
- Beef: "The Great Fabricator" – Jake Schreier
- Prey – Dan Trachtenberg
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "Silenced" – Paris Barclay
- Fleishman Is in Trouble: "Me-Time" – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul: "Saul Gone" – Peter Gould
- The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" – Mike White (Predicted Winner)
- Andor: "One Way Out" – Beau Willimon
- Bad Sisters: "The Prick" – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
- Succession: "Connor's Wedding" – Jesse Armstrong
- Better Call Saul: "Point and Shoot" – Gordon Smith
- The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" – Craig Mazin
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Jury Duty: "Ineffective Assistance" – Mekki Leeper
- Barry: "wow" – Bill Hader
- The Bear: "System" – Christopher Storer
- Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis (Predicted Winner)
- Only Murders in the Building: "I Know Who Did It" – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky
- The Other Two: "Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
- John Mulaney: Baby J – John Mulaney
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love – Jon Macks and Carol Leifer (Predicted Winner)
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – Chris Rock
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? – Kate Berlant and John Early
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Fleishman Is In Trouble: "Me-Time" - Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- Beef: "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain" - Lee Sung Jin (Predicted Winner)
- Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Eric Appel and Al Yankovic
- Prey - Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg
- Swarm: "Stung" - Janine Nabers and Donald Glover
Catch the Emmy Awards 2023, which will be broadcast on Fox in the United States on September 18.