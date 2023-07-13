Emmy Awards 2023 full winner predictions

The 2023 Emmy Awards is scheduled to be held on September 18. The esteemed award ceremony, cherishing the best prime time shows the American television industry has to offer, is currently in its 75th year. The entire award show is all set to be broadcast in the United States exclusively by FOX.

In a virtual broadcast program, hosts Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown went on to announce all the nominees in every category for this year's Emmy Awards. Popular HBO shows like The White Lotus, The Last of Us and Succession have been nominated in multiple categories, along with the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso and the FX series The Bear.

Admirers of the television shows are now buzzing with anticipation to find out which of their favorite shows and actors will take home the prestigious Emmy Award.

Ahead of the winners being announced, here are our prediction for potential Emmy winners in all the categories are given below.

A complete list of winner predictions for the upcoming 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession (Predicted Winner)

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso (Predicted Winner)

Wednesday

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice (Predicted Winner)

RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Predicted Winner)

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (Predicted Winner)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Predicted Winner)

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam "Midge" Maisel

Natasha Lyonne: Poker Face as Charlie Cale

Christina Applegate: Dead to Me as Jen Harding

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (Predicted Winner)

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday as Wednesday Addams / Goody Addams

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam

Jeremy Allen White: The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Predicted Winner)

Bill Hader: Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

Jason Segel: Shrinking as Jimmy Laird

Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss: The Handmaid's Tale as June / Offred

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us as Ellie

Sharon Horgan: Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey

Melanie Lynskey: Yellowjackets as Shauna

Sarah Snook: Succession as Shiv Roy (Predicted Winner)

Keri Russell: The Diplomat as Kate Wyler

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin: Succession as Roman Roy

Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us as Joel

Jeff Bridges: The Old Man as Dan Chase

Brian Cox: Succession as Logan Roy (HBO) (Predicted Winner)

Jeremy Strong: Succession as Kendall Roy

Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takovic

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dominique Fishback: Swarm as Dre

Lizzy Caplan: Fleishman Is in Trouble as Libby

Jessica Chastain: George & Tammy as Tammy Wynette

Ali Wong: Beef as Amy Lau (Predicted Winner)

Kathryn Hahn: Tiny Beautiful Things as Clare Pierce

Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & the Six as Daisy Jones

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Evan Peters: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Jeffrey Dahmer (Predicted Winner)

Taron Egerton: Black Bird as Jimmy Keene

Kumail Nanjiani: Welcome to Chippendales as Somen Banerjee

Daniel Radcliffe: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as "Weird Al" Yankovic

Michael Shannon: George & Tammy as George Jones

Steven Yeun: Beef as Danny Cho

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James: Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman (Predicted Winner)

Alex Borstein: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson

Ayo Edebiri: The Bear as Sydney Adamu

Hannah Waddingham: Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton

Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard

Jessica Williams: Shrinking as Gaby

Juno Temple: Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso as Roy Kent (Predicted Winner)

Anthony Carrigan: Barry as NoHo Hank

Phil Dunster: Ted Lasso as Jamie Tartt

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

James Marsden: Jury Duty as Himself

Henry Winkler: Barry as Gene Cousineau

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Meghann Fahy: The White Lotus as Daphne Sullivan

Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

J. Smith-Cameron: Succession as Gerri Kellman

Sabrina Impacciatore: The White Lotus as Valentina

Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales

Rhea Seehorn: Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler

Simona Tabasco: The White Lotus as Lucia

Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus as Harper Spiller (Predicted Winner)

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Imperioli: The White Lotus as Dominic Di Grasso

Alexander Skarsgård: Succession as Lukas Matsson

F. Murray Abraham: The White Lotus as Bert Di Grasso (Predicted Winner)

Nicholas Braun: Succession as Greg Hirsch

Alan Ruck: Succession as Connor Roy

Theo James: The White Lotus as Cameron Sullivan

Matthew Macfadyen: Succession as Tom Wambsgans

Will Sharpe: The White Lotus as Ethan Spiller

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes: Fleishman Is in Trouble as Rachel Fleishman

Camila Morrone: Daisy Jones & the Six as Camila Alvarez-Dunne

Annaleigh Ashford: Welcome to Chippendales as Irene Banerjee

Maria Bello: Beef as Jordan Foster (Predicted Winner)

Niecy Nash-Betts: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Glenda Cleveland

Juliette Lewis: Welcome to Chippendales as Denise

Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things as Frankie Pierce

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Jenkins: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Lionel Dahmer

Murray Bartlett: Welcome to Chippendales as Nick De Noia

Paul Walter Hauser: Black Bird as Larry Hall

Joseph Lee: Beef as George Nakai

Young Mazino: Beef as Paul Cho

Ray Liotta: Black Bird as James Keane Sr. (Predicted Winner)

Jesse Plemons: Love & Death as Allan Gore

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" – Peter Hoar

Succession: "America Decides" – Andrij Parekh

Andor: "Rix Road" – Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters: "The Prick" – Dearbhla Walsh

Succession: "Living+" – Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" – Mike White

Succession: "Connor's Wedding" – Mark Mylod (Predicted Winner)

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Four Minutes" – Amy Sherman-Palladino

Barry: "wow" – Bill Hader

The Bear: "Review" – Christopher Storer (Predicted Winner)

Wednesday: "Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe” – Tim Burton

The Ms. Pat Show: "Don't Touch My Hair" – Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" – Declan Lowney

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – Joel Gallen

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Linda Mendoza

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna – Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love – Jon Macks and Paul Miller (Predicted Winner)

The Oscars – Glenn Weiss

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "Bad Meat" – Carl Franklin (Predicted Winner)

Beef: "Figures of Light" – Lee Sung Jin

Beef: "The Great Fabricator" – Jake Schreier

Prey – Dan Trachtenberg

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "Silenced" – Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is in Trouble: "Me-Time" – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul: "Saul Gone" – Peter Gould

The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" – Mike White (Predicted Winner)

Andor: "One Way Out" – Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters: "The Prick" – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

Succession: "Connor's Wedding" – Jesse Armstrong

Better Call Saul: "Point and Shoot" – Gordon Smith

The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" – Craig Mazin

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Jury Duty: "Ineffective Assistance" – Mekki Leeper

Barry: "wow" – Bill Hader

The Bear: "System" – Christopher Storer

Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis (Predicted Winner)

Only Murders in the Building: "I Know Who Did It" – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two: "Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

John Mulaney: Baby J – John Mulaney

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love – Jon Macks and Carol Leifer (Predicted Winner)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – Chris Rock

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes

Would It Kill You to Laugh? – Kate Berlant and John Early

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Fleishman Is In Trouble: "Me-Time" - Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Beef: "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain" - Lee Sung Jin (Predicted Winner)

Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Eric Appel and Al Yankovic

Prey - Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm: "Stung" - Janine Nabers and Donald Glover

Catch the Emmy Awards 2023, which will be broadcast on Fox in the United States on September 18.

