5 entertaining movies about espionage like Argylle

Espionage movies have always generated interest among cinephiles, and the latest title creating buzz online is the Henry Cavill-starrer Argylle. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie will hit theatres on February 2, 2024. Argylle focuses on a timid writer named Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, who is the brains behind a popular novel series featuring a protagonist named Aubrey Argylle.

However, when she meets an actual spy, she makes a startling discovery—whatever she is writing in her upcoming novel is coming true in real-time. This makes her a target, and she finds herself thrown into the dangerous world of crime and espionage. Argylle stars several big-hitters like John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bryan Cranston, among others.

Fun characters, stunning action scenes, and witty dialogue seem to be on the cards from the looks of the exciting trailer. Like Argylle, there are several entertaining movies that tie in the thrill of espionage with humorous story developments that will appeal to fans of the genre.

Get Smart, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, and 3 other movies that give their own spin to espionage like Argylle

1) Johnny English (2003)

Like Argylle, this movie's narrative explores the world of espionage with a twist of humor. Directed by Peter Howitt, it stars Rowan Atkinson, who became a global sensation after playing the iconic role of Mr. Bean.

In this spy comedy, Atkinson plays an incompetent MI7 agent called Johnny English. When the department's best agent is killed on duty, he is called in to take over his mission. However, his plans often backfire due to his clumsiness and lack of skills.

Atkinson is a comedic genius, as is evident in the movie. Even when his character comes through as irrevocably unfit for field work, he still manages to win over the audience with his innocent charm and enthusiasm, however misplaced.

2) Get Smart (2008)

Viewers who are excited to see the action scenes in Argylle will also enjoy the choreographed stunts in this spy comedy. Directed by Peter Segal, it stars Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway in the lead.

In terms of comedic timing, Carell's work in The Office (2005) is more than proof that he knows how to make people laugh. In this movie, he plays Maxwell Smart, who has been promoted from analyst to field agent. His partner, Agent 99, played by Hathaway, is highly doubtful that he will be able to get anything done.

The banter and chemistry between Carrell and Hathway is one of the best things about this movie. Smart's wholesome character also makes viewers want to root for the underdog.

3) Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Like Elly in Argylle, Gary Unwin, aka Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton, has nothing to do with the world of espionage at the beginning of this movie. However, everything changes when he meets Harry Hart, portrayed by Colin Firth, who encourages Eggsy to join a secret spy organization called Kingsman.

One of the main draws of Argylle is the stylish portrayal of spies and Kingsman: The Secret Service has oodles of it. This doesn't come as a surprise, as both are made by the same director, Matthew Vaughn. The swanky suits, striking action scenes, clever dialogue, and fascinating characters all come together to create an entertaining movie-watching experience that fans would not want to miss out on.

4) The Man from U.N.C.L.E (2015)

The lead in Argylle, Henry Cavill, also plays a central character in this action-comedy. He is Napoleon Solo, a CIA agent, who is concerned about working together with KGB agent, Illya Kuryakin, portrayed by Armie Hammer. However, if they cannot put their differences aside, the whole world might be at risk.

Set in the 1960s, the movie directed by Guy Ritchie gives the vintage vibe of an old espionage movie while incorporating dynamic stunts and action scenes that modern audiences love. Both Cavill and Hammer do a great job of making their characters feel realistic and believable.

5) The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Similar to the premise of Argylle, this movie also explores the potential of everyday citizens getting involved in international conspiracies.

The focus is on two best friends, Audrey and Morgan, played by Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, respectively. Audrey soon finds out that her ex-boyfriend is an agent, and they have to take drastic measures when they are hunted down by assassins because of it.

McKinnon and Kunis have great chemistry, and the way they react to shocking scenarios is quite relatable and realistic. Directed by Susanna Fogel, it is a humorous espionage movie that fans of the genre will find engaging.

Cinephiles who are excited about Argylle's release should also make a point to add these engaging titles to their February 2024 watchlist.