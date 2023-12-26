"I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35": Anne Hathaway chats career, fashion and family in recent interview

Actress Anne Hathaway has donned many hats over the years in her expansive acting career. She has delivered phenomenal performances in an array of films that define her highly successful acting career, from channeling Mia Thermopolis in Disney's The Princess Diaries (2001) to portraying Andrea "Andy" Sachs alongside Meryl Streep in the American comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

However, the road to success has not been as easy as it may seem to onlookers. As a woman in the film industry, a unique set of challenges had appeared before the actress. In an interview with Porter Magazine back in November 2023, the Brokeback Mountain (2005) star recounted how, in the early years of her career, she'd been told that she'd lose her popularity soon.

She said:

"When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face."

Thinking about the changing trajectory of women's careers in the industry, Anne Hathaway reflected on how things are better for them now:

"The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic."

She further noted that being an actress has allowed her to explore so many different characters, for which she is truly grateful, knowing that her portrayal of characters on-screen has brought joy to the people in the audience watching. This is what makes her feel complete with a "sweet feeling."

In the interview, she said:

"It is such a sweet feeling to know that you’re kind of woven into someone’s life. I can’t describe the honor of knowing that I’m involved in the moments where people need comfort."

After contemplating her joy as a performer and being able to connect with people, Hathaway dwelt on other issues like overcoming her fear of doing something imperfectly, raising her two children with her husband Adam Shulman, and having dreams and ambitions for the future.

Anne Hathaway opens up on overcoming the fear of "doing it wrong"

Speaking about going beyond her comfort zone, Hathaway confessed that for a long time the idea that she would do something wrong while trying out something new had her cornered, but she was able to overcome this irrational fear with time.

Anne Hathaway recounted:

"I feel like I lived in a space for a really long time where I was so afraid of doing it wrong and so tightly connected to the idea of doing it right."

The secret to doing anything right is to simply have a "good time" without stressing about doing it "right."

The Oscar-winner said:

"It makes not a damn bit of difference if you do it right or wrong. The point is, are you having a good time? Do you feel like yourself? And is it working with you?"

It is no surprise that her phenomenal performance in The Devil Wears Prada (2006) made Anne Hathaway a fashion icon overnight, and her status was reaffirmed when Donatella Versace chose to grace the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with Hathaway as her date. In the interview, Hathaway commented on the iconic moment in the history of fashion by humbly acknowledging that she had no idea that she was on their "radar."

Anne Hathaway shares her thoughts regarding her family, about being a fashion icon, and spares one brilliant piece of advice for fans

Anne Hathaway also spoke about her family in the interview. From what she said, it appears that she has pondered over how her celebrity status has not impacted her children in any way and that they are growing up on their own, outside of the space of influence that their mother holds.

In the interview, she categorically stated:

"My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives. It doesn’t even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that’s outside of myself."

She admits to having goals and dreams still, and although her career is far from over, unlike what she had to hear during the early days of her career, she has higher aspirations.

She said:

"I have goals, I have dreams; they don’t look much different than they did when I was [younger], but I’m still pursuing them."

"Be the best friend you ever had" - is her advice, and we should all live by it.

Anne Hathaway recently featured in the film Eileen, a psychological thriller, released on December 1 in theaters in the USA.