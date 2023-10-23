10 best fashion movies of all time

IBest fashion movies of all time are not merely cinematic expressions; they are a captivating blend of storytelling, drama, and, most importantly, fashion. Movies including House of Gucci, The Devil Wears Prada , B.A.P.S and Personal Shopper, connect deeply with those who love and breathe style.

Apart from being a visual feast, these movies have designs, trends, and unforgettable moments leaving an indelible mark on the fashion industry.

Delving into these movies, from the enchanting charm of Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face to the dynamic performance of Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, offers viewers a profound insight into the dynamic realm of fashion and the captivating tales that shape it.

Ready to wear and 9 other best fashion movies of all time

1) B.A.P.S

B.A.P.S (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

Starring Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle, B.A.P.S is a comedic journey of Nisi and Mickey, two ambitious women with dreams of opening a soul food cum hair salon.

Venturing to L.A. for a video girl competition, their vibrant personalities and unique fashion choices are hard to forget. Recently, its unique costume design has gained renewed appreciation, influencing artists across various fields.

2) Personal Shopper

Personal Shopper (Image via IMDb)

An atmospheric thriller, Personal Shopper dives into the enigmatic world of a personal shopper to a high-profile supermodel. Kristen Stewart plays the lead, whose search for her deceased twin brother takes her on a suspense-filled journey.

The fashion backdrop meets the paranormal, ensuring viewers are gripped by the intriguing intersection of luxury and mystery.

3) House of Gucci

House of Gucci (Image via IMDb)

Chronicling the tumultuous history of the Gucci empire, House of Gucci brings to the screen the intrigue, drama, and opulent fashion of the renowned Italian brand.

Starring Lady Gaga, this fashion movie offers a visual extravaganza of vintage Gucci designs and explores familial conflicts within the luxury fashion house, making it a must-watch for both drama and fashion aficionados.

4) Funny Face

Funny Face (Image via IMDb)

Starring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire, Funny Face is a musical romance showcasing the world of high fashion in Paris. Hepburn's character Jo, a bookstore employee, is unexpectedly thrust into the modeling world.

With memorable songs, dance sequences, and iconic fashion moments, this classic fashion movie captures the essence of vintage glamor.

5) Barbie

Barbie (Image via IMDb)

Helmed by the talented Greta Gerwig, Barbie presents a mesmerizing journey into the world of high fashion, drawing heavily from the iconic Chanel designs and Mattel's legendary collections.

This fashion movie brilliantly transitions the famed doll from toy shelves to the big screen, creating a visual spectacle that seamlessly merges fashion and storytelling, delighting both cinema and style aficionados.

6) The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada (Image via IMDb)

The entire movie revolves around a very happening environment of an elite fashion magazine. The Devil Wears Prada unveils an intricate relationship between Miranda Priestly, starred by Meryl Streep, the formidable editor-in-chief, and Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, her young assistant.

As Andy tries to find her footing in the high-stakes realm of fashion journalism, audiences get a glimpse into the world of editorial power struggles, dazzling outfits, and memorable style sequences.

7) Sex and the City

Sex and the City (Image via IMDb)

An extension of the beloved TV series, the Sex and the City movie continues the fashionable escapades of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha.

From romance to friendship and iconic fashion statements, especially Sarah Jessica Parker's standout outfits, this fashion movie is a stylish love letter to New York City and female camaraderie.

8) Ready to Wear

Ready to Wear (Image via IMDb)

Directed by Robert Altman, Ready to Wear (Prêt-à-Porter) is a star-studded satirical take on Paris Fashion Week.

Merging the worlds of mystery and high fashion, the movie, set in the 1990s, portrays the drama, rivalry, and allure of the fashion industry, encapsulating the era's unique style and vibe.

9) The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries (Image via IMDb)

Starring Anne Hathaway, The Princess Diaries follows the transformation of an ordinary teenager, Mia Thermopolis, as she discovers her royal lineage.

Beyond her transition to princess, this fashion movie captures her evolving fashion sense, culminating in a heartwarming makeover montage that's both comedic and endearing.

10) Zoolander

Zoolander (Image via IMDb)

Zoolander is a comedic dive into the world of male modeling. Centered on Derek Zoolander, portrayed by Ben Stiller, a not-so-bright but iconic male model, the film satirizes the fashion industry's eccentricities.

From rivalries to outlandish fashion choices, this fashion movie offers a humorous perspective, filled with memorable quotes and scenes that have made it a cult favorite.

Fashion and film have always been intertwined, influencing and inspiring each other. The best fashion movies of all time provide more than just a visual treat; they narrate tales, capture eras, and inspire style.

These cinematic masterpieces, with their compelling plots and fashion statements, have left an indelible mark, reminding us of the timeless allure of fashion on the silver screen.