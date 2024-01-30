The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare cast list: Henry Cavill, Eiza González, and others star in Guy Ritchie war drama

After Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Guy Ritchie has come up with a World War II drama, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Inspired by the declassified files of the British War Department, which disclosed an exciting war secret from Prime Minister Winston Churchill's government, the war drama is coming soon to the silver screen.

The war drama is based on historian Damien Lewis’ best-selling book by the same name. The story was inspired by the true incident of the UK Prime Minister Churchill and James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s secret military organization formation during the Second World War.

Watch the new trailer of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, starring Henry Cavill and Eiza González in the lead roles.

All about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Lionsgate has released a synopsis along with the official trailer, which reads as follows:

“The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.”

As of now, no release date for the movie has been confirmed, but we can expect The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare to drop this summer.

Cast list explored

Henry Cavill

As of now, little is known about the characters in the movie, but from the trailer, it can be gauged that Henry Cavill will be leading the ensemble cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare as the leader of the secret military group on a covert operation.

Best known for portraying Superman in the DC Extended Universe (2013–2023), the British actor will be reuniting with Ritchie for this project, after working together in 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E..

Cavill is also famous as Geralt of Rivia from the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher (2019–2023) and as Sherlock Holmes from the Netflix franchise Enola Holmes.

Eiza González

Eiza González will be joining the cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare as the female lead. The Mexican actor and singer rose to fame with her starring role as Clara Molina on the Argentine Nickelodeon teen drama Sueña conmigo (2010–2011).

She is also remembered from the American horror series From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (2014–2016), and the 2017 action crime film Baby Driver. González has also played Nyssiana in the cyberpunk action film Alita: Battle Angel (2019), KT in Bloodshot (2020), and the paramedic Cam Thompson in Ambulance.

Others starring in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Alongside Cavill and González, the movie also stars Henry Golding, from Gentlemen, Alan Ritchson from Jack Reacher, Alex Pettyfer from The I-Land fame, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin from After franchise. They will be joining in prominent roles as members of the secret military organization.

Rounding up the cast list in various supporting roles are Cary Elwes from Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Babs Olusanmokun, Til Schweiger from Inglourious Basterds, Teen Wolf actor Henry Zaga, Danny Sapani from Harlots, Freddie Fox from Slow Horses and Roger Snipes, a British bodybuilder.

Watch this space to know more about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.