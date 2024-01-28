Which streaming service will Henry Cavill's Argylle premiere in? Plot, cast, and more explored

Henry Cavill's spy action-comedy film Argylle is set to hit theaters in the United States on February 2, 2024. Apple TV+ has teamed up with Universal Pictures to distribute the film theatrically. As Apple’s name is attached to the Matthew Vaughn-directed film, it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ as it completes its theatrical run.

However, the makers are yet to announce the streaming release date.

According to Universal Pictures, the synopsis for the film reads:

“From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.”

The synopsis further reads:

“Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books-which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate-begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.”

It concludes:

“Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.”

Argylle: Plot, cast and more explored

Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, is the author of bestselling spy novels. Elly’s book focuses on a secret agent named Argylle, played by Henry Cavill, who is on a mission to stop a spy syndicate. Her life changes when the fictional stories that she wrote for her novel happen in real life.

The trailer for the feature also spotlights a real-world spy, Aidan, played by Sam Rockwell, who tells Elly that her stories are happening in reality. A real-world spy syndicate, possibly led by Bryan Cranston’s character Ritter, tries to kidnap Elly, as her book will help the syndicate to know their future.

As the spy syndicate tries to kidnap Elly, Aidan arrives to save her. Elly embarks on a mission with Aidan to stop the real-world spy syndicate, and with her books, they are now one step ahead. Besides this, on her journey, Elly will also discover who the real-world Argylle is.

Matthew Vaughn has added his directorial vision to the film. Vaughn is known for directing Kick-Ass (2010), X-Men: First Class (2011), Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) and The King’s Man (2021). Among all his films, the Kingsman film series is widely popular among fans for its action sequences.

After playing Superman and Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill plays the lead role of Argylle. Joining him in pivotal roles are Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, Sam Rockwell as Aidan, Bryan Cranston as Ritter, Dua Lipa as LaGrange, Samuel L. Jackson as Alfred Solomon, and John Cena as Wyatt.

The ensemble cast also stars Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, Sofia Boutella, Rob Delaney, Jing Lusi, Richard E. Grant, and Chip in supporting roles. Apple Original Films, Marv Studios and Cloudy Productions bankrolled the film. Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling, David Reid, and Jason Fuchs served as the producers.

Stay tuned to learn more about Argylle, as the film is set to release on February 24, 2024.

