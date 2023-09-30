"Looks like Captain Planet": Henry Cavill trolled over his hairstyle in Argylle trailer 

Recently, the trailer for the spy action comedy Argylle was released, and the reception it has received so far is nothing short of brilliant. The film has an assembled cast of well-established faces, however, the internet noticed something that they couldn't help but talk about.

One of the film's leads, Henry Cavill, plays a spy named Argylle, and he has donned an extremely unconventional hairstyle in the trailer.

Henry Cavill has often been looked at as an alpha male. He has portrayed highly masculine characters like Superman and Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher. However, this time, because of his hairstyle, fans on Twitter are trolling him and sarcastically calling him a cartoon character called Captain America.

Fans on Twitter go berserk over Henry Cavill's look in Argylle

The trailer for Argylle was released on September 28, 2023, and fans noticed several things. They were ecstatic to see Dua Lipa looking like a goddess and John Cena pulling off some cool stunts. However, upon viewing Henry Cavill's goofy hairstyle, they had no option but to make fun of the actor.

Cavil, aged 40, was spotted gearing a hairstyle that, according to fans, was out of character. While most fans mocked him, others were unapologetically appalled with what they had seen.

From the above comments, it is obvious that fans despise Cavill's look in the upcoming film. He has been called Captain America, Duke Nukem, and several other characters from pop culture who have infamously possessed goofy hairstyles.

Fans said that whoever gave the green light to this needed jail time. Some even said that the person who pitched the idea was, in fact, a certified hater of the actor. One fan hilariously said that the hair was just a distraction from the fact that Matthew Vaughn is still directing films.

Argylle synopsis and cast

The official synopsis of the film, according to Universal Pictures, reads:

"Bryce Dallas Howard is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past."

It further states:

"Accompanied by Aiden, a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur."

The film will star Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, and several others.