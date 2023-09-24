Argylle: Everything to know about Matthew Vaughn's spy action thriller starring Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, and more

Argylle is one of the most highly anticipated movies for 2024, directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, with a script written by Jason Fuchs. The main cast includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film is based on a yet-to-be-released novel titled Argylle by Elly Conway, who is also a first-time author. The movie is set to be released on February 2, 2023, in the United States, and distributed by Universal Pictures. The online streaming rights have been acquired by Apple TV+, and the date for the digital release is still unannounced.

The synopsis of the movie, as stated by IMDb, reads:

"The world's greatest spy, 'Argylle,' gets caught up in a globe-trotting adventure."

Argylle trailer is on its way: Spy universe’s new addition

Expand Tweet

On September 23, 2023, the Twitter page of Film Updates shared that the Argylle movie's trailer is going to be released soon. This news created a wave of joy among Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa fans as the movie showcases a Glam-Jam mix. The film is expected to become a franchise, as we can anticipate two more films.

Previously, a first-look video of seven seconds was released with Dua Lipa and Henry appearing to dance. Global viewers are amazed by these updates and are eagerly waiting for the official trailer, as it will be released anytime soon.

The stellar cast of Argylle

Expand Tweet

What makes the audience eagerly await this movie even before the release of any trailer or teaser is the cast. As mentioned earlier, Henry Cavill will play the role of Argylle, an international spy. Alongside him, Dua Lipa will share the screen and also work on the title track. This film marks the singer's acting debut, and she shared her experience in a podcast on Spotify:

"It's been really great. There are just parts about, you know, wanting to do small things, for me at the moment, that I feel comfortable that I can deliver in. I think the fear of people's opinions and not being good at something like that still scares me, whether it's a small role, especially when it's something that I've never really done before."

Other than them, the cast includes Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson.

What is the movie about?

The Matthew Vaughn-directed movie is based on the yet-to-be-released novel of the same name by Elly Conway. The book's release date is set for November 9, 2023, by the publishing house Bantam. The book's synopsis reads as follows:

"A luxury train speeding towards Moscow and a date with destiny. A CIA plane was downed in the jungles of the Golden Triangle. A Nazi hoard entombed in the remote mountains of South-West Poland. A missing treasure, the eighth wonder of the world, lost for seven decades. One Russian magnate's dream of restoring a nation to greatness has set in motion a chain of events that will take the world to the brink of chaos."

The synopsis continued:

"Only Frances Coffey, the CIA's most legendary spymaster, can prevent it. But to do so, she needs someone special. Enter Argylle, a troubled agent with a tarnished past who may just have the skills to take on one of the most powerful men in the world. If only he could save himself first..."

The movie will immerse us in the universe of spy action adventure movies without fail.

Argylle is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 2, 2024.