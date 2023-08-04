How is Bryan Cranston involved in the anime industry? Exploring the characters the Hollywood actor has voiced so far

Bryan Cranston shot to fame for his role in Breaking Bad. His incredible acting and off-screen personality made him quite popular among avid consumers of this medium. Another thing that he is known for, is his love for the medium of anime. Cranston's anime dub is a popular topic of discussion among members of the anime and manga community on various social media platforms like Twitter.

He has voiced in some of the most iconic anime series, which was a bit of a surprise for those who do not watch anime. However, anime fans who love titles from the early 90s to mid-2000s know his contribution to the industry.

In this article, we will explore some famous characters that Bryan Cranston has voiced over the past few decades.

Looking at some of the most iconic characters that Bryan Cranston has voiced

dimaagkoshot @dimaagkoshot Did you know that Bryan Cranston, of Breaking Bad fame gave the voiceover for Shri Ram in the English dubbing of the anime film 'The Legend of Prince Ram' @AndColorPockeT pic.twitter.com/Z6ONToRfon

This might come as a bit of a surprise to anime fans across the world, but Bryan Cranston was the voice behind Rama in the anime adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. This anime movie was released in 1992 and gained immense popularity due to its smooth animation and incredible color palette.

Another anime character that Bryan Cranston has voiced is Fei-Long. The gaming and the anime community came together to watch Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie. An exciting aspect of this incredibly talented actor was the pseudonym he used while voice acting. Lee Stone was the name that he adopted while partaking in anime projects.

Macross is a relatively obscure series, especially to newer audiences. But when it was launched, fans liked the series for its lore. There were a few problems with the overall storytelling, but the anime managed to garner a tight-knit fanbase dedicated to watching the latest episodes of the series. Macross Plus was an OVA (Original Video Animation), and Bryan Cranston again lent his voice to this project. In this OVA, he voiced Isamu Alva Dyson.

b̶͙̝͑e̴̡̛̲̅n̵̫̲̋̅̈́ @zerotwosbreasts bryan cranston in the street fighter anime dub is sending me lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/US62lagQnl

Royal Space Force: The Wings of Honnêamise is a science-fiction anime film released in 1987. Matti Tohn is an essential character in the film, contributing considerably towards the plot's progression. The Breaking Bad star also voiced this character.

Another anime film from a similar time was Armitage. This series also released a movie, titled Armitage III: Poly-Matrix, yet another sci-fi film that involved the actor above. This time, he didn’t play the role of the main character. He played Eddie Barrows, who is an entertaining character on screen.

This individual, employed by the Martian Police Department, often finds himself in trouble for his ill-timed comments. That being said, he is incredibly hardworking and makes up for his bad behavior with his performance. This, paired with Bryan Cranston’s acting, was entertaining.

Cranston has loved anime for quite some time. While fans might not know much about his earlier works, it indicates talent and measures how much he has matured and grown as an actor.

