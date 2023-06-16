Matthew Vaughn's Argylle: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Get ready for an exciting journey as English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn is coming back with his new project - Argylle, a highly anticipated spy action thriller based on Elly Conway's upcoming book. This movie has a stellar cast and a compelling story, alongisde being a visual treat if the trailer is anything to go by.

Argylle is causing excitement among aficionados of the spy genre and is scheduled for a global release on February 2, 2024, followed by a global stream on Apple TV+. The choice to release in theatres highlights the importance of a cinematic release for this action-packed thriller and shows Apple's dedication to the theatrical experience.

Argylle will present a riveting journey of espionage and intrigue

Plot details

Argylle chronicles the extraordinary voyage of Argylle, the greatest spy in history. He is tricked into thinking he is a successful espionage novelist while suffering from amnesia. However, since his memories and deadly abilities return, he sets out on a risky global journey that takes him to the United States, London, and other remote areas.

To clear his name, Argylle must demolish a vast plot after unraveling a complicated web of lies along the way. With its complex storyline, Argylle promises to bring heart-pounding suspense and action evocative of classic 1980s thrillers like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon.

The powerhouse cast

A talented ensemble cast is included in Argylle. The primary part is played by Henry Cavill, best known for his work as Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Aside from that, the British actor has earlier displayed his range as an action actor in films like The Man from U.N.C.L.E, The Night Hunter, etc.

Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson are among the renowned actors that will be appearing with him. As such, Argylle promises exceptional performances that will bring fascinating characters to life thanks to its diverse and talented cast.

Production and distribution

Argylle was produced by Marv Films and created by Matthew Vaughn, who is well-known for his work on films like Kingsman: The Secret Service and X-Men: First Class. The score for the movie will be composed by renowned composer Lorne Balfe, whose works include Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Mummy.

The release of Argylle is a joint effort between Universal Pictures and Apple TV+, showing Apple's growing influence in the cinema industry and its dedication to providing consumers with high-quality content from around the world. With sequences being filmed in London, Paris, Rome, and Los Angeles, the movie is slated to be a world-traveling experience.

According to Apple Tv+'s press release from March 8, 2023, Matthew Vaughn described his excitement as follows:

“I’m so excited to finally share Argylle with the world, This is a film I’ve been passionate about for years, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it. It’s a wild, action-packed, spy thriller with an incredible cast. I’m so proud of what we’ve created, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Final thoughts

Argylle is developing into a remarkable spy action thriller featuring suspense, mystery, and exciting action scenes. With its all-star cast, compelling story, and original direction from Matthew Vaughn, this movie is sure to enthrall viewers everywhere.

As viewers eagerly anticipate Argylle on February 2, 2024, it promises to be an outstanding cinematic experience that will satisfy fans of the espionage genre and lovers of thrilling storytelling. It will then make its streaming premiere on Apple TV+.

