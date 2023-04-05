House of the Dragon’s huge success is now leading fans to a new spinoff based on Aegon Targaryen. Aegon the Conqueror was the most powerful Targaryen as he was the one that brought the House of the Dragons to Westeros. His conquest led to 300 years of Targaryen rulership over the seven Kingdoms.

Since House of the Dragon starts about 70 to 100 years after Aegon’s conquest, people were left asking for a spinoff based on that. HBO has heard the fans as, according to Variety, a House of the Dragon prequel showing how Aegon took over the six Kingdoms (the seventh joined later) has been put under development. But Henry Cavill’s name isn’t attached to the project yet.

Henry Cavill's schedule might hinder his casting as Aegon Targaryen

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Guy Ritchie's 'THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE', starring Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henrique Zaga, Henry Golding, Cary Elwes and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.



The film releases in theaters in 2024. First look at Guy Ritchie’s ‘THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE’, starring Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henrique Zaga, Henry Golding, Cary Elwes and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.The film releases in theaters in 2024. https://t.co/tqXru4MnFF

Many believe that Cavill is the perfect candidate to play Aegon the Conqueror. But even if he isn’t Superman or the Witcher anymore, that still doesn’t clear him up to join the Game of Thrones prequel series. He has a plethora of projects lined up for him, with many fans also wanting him to be the next James Bond.

That may not happen either, as Cavill is already set to take on two other spy roles in Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. He may also be locked on to play Sherlock Holmes in a couple more Netflix outings. And he is attached to a Warhammer 40,000 series, which he will also Executive Produce for Prime Video.

Henry Cavill to star in Warhammer 40k (Image via Amazon)

Hence, Cavill’s schedule is completely packed, and it will take a lot of convincing and a huge per-episode payday for him to make room for the Aegon Targaryen series. The role could prove extremely lucrative for him and the creatives at HBO, but it’s still early days to talk about the series.

Fans want Henry Cavill to play Aegon Targaryen

With the news of an Aegon Targaryen series hitting the internet, Twitter erupted with many fans demanding Henry Cavill to play the part. The following tweets show that people are asking to see Henry Cavill as Aegon the Conqueror:

claytalian @claytalian @TheDenofNerds And cast Henry Cavill just to spite The Witcher showrunners. @TheDenofNerds And cast Henry Cavill just to spite The Witcher showrunners.

The Witcher fans know that Henry Cavill truly looks the part and could do justice to a role like Aegon Targaryen. That’s why all these demands came in despite Cavill denying the prospect of being in George R.R. Martin’s universe. While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via ScreenRant), he said:

“To be fair, when I was watching ‘House of the Dragon,’ I was like ‘I feel like a lot of these guys could make really good Witchers...’ I think it would be cool to be in Westeros, I really do. I don’t think there’s a place for me in there, though.”

Cavill said this when there was no talk of an Aegon Targaryen series, but now that it is becoming a reality, things could change.

