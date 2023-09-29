Argylle cast list and characters explored

A spy action comedy film titled Argylle will receive its theatrical release on February 2, 2024, and will also be released on Apple TV+. This spectacular project is a joint effort of Apple Original Films and Universal Pictures. While films involving espionage and crime syndicates have been a part of Hollywood for ages, the trailer of the upcoming film tells fans that they will truly witness something unique and memorable.

While the story of Argylle looks one of a kind, its real talking point is its star power. The film will be led by Henry Cavill as Argylle, Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, Sam Rockwell as Aiden, and Catherine O’Hara as Conway’s mother. Apart from them, it will also star Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and several others.

Argylle cast and characters: The film will star some heavy hitters in showbiz

1) Henry Cavill as Argylle

The film’s trailer makes its viewers aware that Henry Cavill’s character is that of a highly skilled and intelligent spy who, like most espionage films, is brimming with charisma. The film’s lead character, Elly Conway, initially believes that the aforementioned person is a fragment of her imagination. However, she gets the shock of her life when she realizes that Argylle is, in fact, a real human being.

Henry Cavill is one of the most influential actors of the modern era. The 40-year-old, who made his debut in 2001, is best known for his films and shows like The Count of Monte Cristo, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Tudors, The Witcher, etc.

2) Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway

Bryce Dallas Howard's Elly Conway is fun, curious, and almost anxious 24x7. She is a well-known spy novelist who is introverted and rarely ventures outside her residence. Despite this, her name is renowned throughout the world.

Conway's fans adore her, but the only breathing lifeform she is close to is her adorable pet cat, Alfie. However, One day, out of the blue, she realizes that the novels she had been writing were intricately intertwined with the activities of a sinister crime syndicate, which ultimately leads to a massive threat to her life.

The 42-year-old Bryce Dallas Howard is best known for projects like The Village, As You Like It, Spider-Man 3, Terminator Salvation, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion, etc.

3) Sam Rockwell as Aiden

Sam Rockwell, who will play a spy named Aiden, gets sent to Elly to protect her. When a crime syndicate realizes that Elly's novels are exposing their organization's secrets, they send assassins to terminate/kidnap the writer. Aiden does everything to save Elly, even if it needs the most violent methods.

54-year-old Sam Rockwell is renowned for Lawn Dogs, The Green Mile, Galaxy Quest, Charlie's Angels, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Matchstick Men, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Moon, Frost/Nixon, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, etc.

Argylle synopsis

The official synopsis of the film, according to Universal Pictures, reads,

"Bryce Dallas Howard is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past."

It further states,

"Accompanied by Aiden, a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur."

The film's producers are Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling, David Reid, and Jason Fuchs.