5 best Henry Cavill movies and TV shows to watch amid Superman: Legacy casting rumors

Henry Cavill is perhaps most popularly known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. His role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher is another one of his roles that led to him becoming one of the most loved and sought-after actors in Hollywood.

However, over his long career that began way back in 2001 when Cavill was just 18 years old, he has played a wide range of roles that received great appreciation.

The Cold Light of Day and Whatever Works are some of his movies which boast a fine performance from the actor, while Midsomer Murders and The Tudors are some of his best television shows. Cavill's popularity manifested most clearly on the internet as fans began actively appreciating his grace and charm in The Witcher.

The announcement of the casting process for Superman: Legacy under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran has sparked anticipation among fans as several believe Henry Cavill would be the perfect choice for the role.

While we await official confirmations, here is a list of Henry Cavill movies and shows that are the finest among his works.

The Tudors, Immortals, and more: Henry Cavill's finest movies and TV shows

1) The Count of Monte Cristo

Henry Cavill in The Count of Monte Cristo (Image via Walt Disney)

The role of Albert Mondego in Kevin Reynolds' The Count of Monte Cristo wasn't only one of Henry Cavill's best roles but also one of his earliest. The adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas novel received high acclaim for its traditional approach towards performance, style, and themes.

Cavill's character of Mondego was not a lead one but one of the most crucial roles in the story. Alongside the performances of Jim Caviezel and Guy Pearce, Henry Cavill's interpretation of Mondego was one of the most appreciated elements of the film. His ability to influence the story despite being a less significant player in the scene shone through in this role, which was pivotal in defining his career arc.

2) The Witcher

The Witcher (Image via Netflix)

The Witcher is perhaps the most popular one on this list as well as on Henry Cavill's filmography. The show went on to become one of the most popular shows on Netflix and generally one of the finest fantasy shows to ever get made. Cavill plays the lead role of a mutated monster hunter who is forced to find his place in a world full of lies.

The themes of truth, friendship, trust, and betrayal resonate deeply with the characters in the show. The show's diverse writing allowed Cavill explore a much larger canvas as an actor and showcase his many skills as a performer. His charm also allows the audience to effortlessly invest in his character and root for him through thick and thin.

The first two seasons were a major success and the third season is scheduled to release in June.

3) The Tudors

The Tudors (Image via Showtime)

Besides The Witcher, The Tudors is another popular show starring Henry Cavill that made him a prominent pop culture icon. The Showtime series follows King Henry VIII who engages in conflict with the Roman Church and gets his first marriage annulled. It also goes on to follow his many marriages that come after and the actions that led to the formation of the Church of England.

The Tudors stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Natalie Dormer in lead roles alongside Henry Cavill, who plays Charles Brandon. The period drama, like The Witcher, created a set up for memorable performances, an opportunity that Cavill seized with grace. Even after a lot of work after the show, his role in The Tudors is regarded as one of his most appreciated.

4) Immortals

Immortals (Image via Universal)

This fantasy action films was one of the first movies that starred Henry Cavill in the lead role. Immortals follows a mortal man named Theseus who is chosen by divinity to fight back against a ruthless king who wishes to tear Greece apart whilst seeking a mystical and dangerously powerful weapon. Cavill plays Theseus, the central character.

Although it was not as critically acclaimed, Immortals was an interesting film in terms of the story and was the first film to expose a side of Cavill that then became the norm with fantasy shows like The Witcher. He also proved to be the best suited actor to play someone with divine grace and powers.

5) Enola Holmes

A still from Enola Holmes (Image via Netflix)

Henry Cavill, with his charm in Netflix's Enola Holmes, proves that screen time is not nearly as important as an effective performance. Even though he gained immense popularity with other work before Enola Holmes released, Cavill's role in Enola Holmes is more suitably described as a supporting one with Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role.

He played Sherlock Holmes in a narrative that follows his sister Enola on her journey to outsmart Sherlock and find their missing mother. Cavill accurately captured the vibe of Sherlock Holmes, a task made increasingly difficult everytime pop culture depictions set standard prototypes for the famous character. He allows his pleasant screen presence to add to the narrative rather than dominate it.

Considering that Henry Cavill is one of the most loved Superman in the history of the superhero's cinematic depiction, casting him Superman: Legacy would be a major step in gaining the support of fans and cinephiles. Cavill was last seen in Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix.

