"Wait, what? She was like 11 yesterday!": Internet erupts as Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi get engaged

Millie Bobby Brown broke the internet after seemingly announcing her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi via Instagram. Fans went into a frenzy and are still in shock and disbelief. However, they are recovering from it and are congratulating the couple on this important chapter of their lives.

Brown hit Instagram at around 6 am ET on April 11 and shared a photo of Jake back-hugging her, with Brown looking elated while showing off what seems to be an engagement ring. Brown used a line from Taylor Swift's 2019 track Lover as the caption:

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

However, fans were mostly surprised as the Stranger Things star is only 19, and Jake is 20. The news has startled citizens since they have watched Brown grow up before their eyes through four seasons of the hit Netflix show that started in 2016.

Over the course of about seven years, Millie Bobby Brown has grown into a talented and beautiful teenager. One Twitter user, @comentamala, expressed their utter shock and said that Brown was 11 almost yesterday.

Fans react to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's engagement

Along with Brown, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi also shared a post on Instagram almost at the same time. He captioned the photo of him and Brown facing the ocean while holding each other.

As soon as the couple shared the photos, close friends and acquaintances rushed to congratulate the duo. Jamie Campbell Bower, who played the antagonist in the latest season of Stranger Things, commented on Brown's post with a bunch of red heart emojis.

Millie’s best friend and co-actor Noah Scnhapp’s sister, Josie Schnapp, also reacted to the news with surprise.

Josie Schnapp reacts to Millie and Jake's engagement. (Image via Instagram/@milliebobbybrown)

Referring to Millie Bobby Brown’s reel-persona Eleven, and her defeating “001,” aka Vecna, in the series, Netflix left a funny but sweet comment as well:

Jamie Campbell Bower and Netflix react to Brown's engagement (Image via Instagram/@milliebobbybrown)

Fans on Twitter could not hold themselves back from screaming and reacting to the news either.

regan @lesbrrry everyone’s asleep and millie bobby brown is engaged i feel like im going crazy and no one is here to go crazy with me wake up people everyone’s asleep and millie bobby brown is engaged i feel like im going crazy and no one is here to go crazy with me wake up people

۟ @drewsephanti WDYM MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS ENGAGED?? WDYM MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS ENGAGED??

Hannah @h1736362929 Me and Millie Bobby brown are the same age… she’s engaged and I’m just sat with no one Me and Millie Bobby brown are the same age… she’s engaged and I’m just sat with no one https://t.co/1Zh4Y0yrpo

𝓅 :* @stfupreet how can millie bobby brown be engaged she was singing this like three days ago how can millie bobby brown be engaged she was singing this like three days ago https://t.co/gwaDATtrUC

Lis @prkersmile Millie Bobby brown getting engaged was not something I predicted in my 2023 cards Millie Bobby brown getting engaged was not something I predicted in my 2023 cards https://t.co/xvMhzVHe0P

lea chin-sang @bigfatmoosepssy Millie Bobby Brown got engaged and everyone’s saying she’s 19, but I thought she was Eleven Millie Bobby Brown got engaged and everyone’s saying she’s 19, but I thought she was Eleven https://t.co/q4UqQhCpyh

Rachael @markruffaloTD swifties having a breakdown because millie bobby brown used taylor swift lyrics for her engagement post in the week that’s in it swifties having a breakdown because millie bobby brown used taylor swift lyrics for her engagement post in the week that’s in it https://t.co/3P8RUhjpiv

ridz @filmkirbys can’t believe the stranger things kids were like what, 11/12 when they first started shooting and now millie bobby brown is going to show up to the season 5 set ENGAGED???!!! can’t believe the stranger things kids were like what, 11/12 when they first started shooting and now millie bobby brown is going to show up to the season 5 set ENGAGED???!!! 😭😭😭

val @kissyhrryyy "she's too young" "they're gonna divorce in two months" JUST LEAVE MILLIE BOBBY BROWN ALONE!! LET HER LIVE!!!

"she's too young" "they're gonna divorce in two months" JUST LEAVE MILLIE BOBBY BROWN ALONE!! LET HER LIVE!!!https://t.co/OkTzd36ooA

sierra @vinyIrain waking up to see millie bobby brown engaged when in ur mid 20s single & alone waking up to see millie bobby brown engaged when in ur mid 20s single & alone https://t.co/CVS9k3ItgW

monica rambeau diaries ♤ @haworthes millie bobby brown stans gon ahead and get ready cuz it’s finna be a whole day of weirdos acting like it’s their life. millie bobby brown stans gon ahead and get ready cuz it’s finna be a whole day of weirdos acting like it’s their life.

ridz @filmkirbys what do you mean my sister millie bobby brown is ENGAGED huh????? what do you mean my sister millie bobby brown is ENGAGED huh????? https://t.co/Kc3xKRuENx

val @kissyhrryyy millie bobby brown deserves all the love in the world after what she's been through!! im so happy for my girl millie bobby brown deserves all the love in the world after what she's been through!! im so happy for my girl https://t.co/LzEyewsh7M

The iconic rock heartthrob Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, and Millie Bobby Brown got together in June 2021. They made their relationship official with their red-carpet appearance together at the Baftas in March 2022, after Brown turned 18. The actress previously mentioned that the two met on Instagram and were friends for a while before they started dating.

Brown was only 12 when she landed the role of Eleven, a telepathic kid on Stranger Things. She acted alongside industry icons Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Millie Bobby Brown with Winona Ryder and David Harbour at the 2018 SAG Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown previously dated Jacob Sartorius. Their dating rumors first sparked in October 2017, but in February 2019, Sartorius announced via YouTube that he was single. Brown shared an emotional letter about her breakup with Sartorius online and was praised by fans for being honest.

In 2019, she was linked with Romeo Beckham and later rugby player Joseph Robinson. However, her relationship with Jake Bongiovi has been going strong for three years, and the engagement announcement only likely sealed the deal.

Poll : 0 votes