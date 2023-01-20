Stranger Things star Sadie Sink reveals she lets her family read scripts before show airs

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she spoke about her iconic show. Sink made a revelation that surprised host Seth Meyers. She said,

''I mean, I'm bad and I'll just give my family the scripts.''

In the show, Sadie Sink plays the role of Max Mayfield, for which she's received high praise from viewers and critics. During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Sink mentioned that she'd like to see her character, Max, awake in the series' highly anticipated final season.

Sadie Sink opens up on sharing Stranger Things script with family, The Whale, and more details

Sadie Sink told Seth Meyers that she lets her brothers read the scripts of Stranger Things. She said,

''Just, you know, like my brothers. If they want to read it, I'll let them. I think that's okay. But then, they don't tell anyone, but yeah, they're big fans of the show.''

Seth Meyers then asked her if she'd want to know what happens in the next episode of the show her brothers were in or if she would want to wait until it airs on television, to which Sadie Sink replied:

''I mean, if you have access to the scripts, then I would (want to read them before the show airs on TV).''

During the interview, Sink spoke about her experience working on the new Brendan Fraser movie, The Whale. She described the film's characters as ''complex'' and revealed that she wasn't familiar with the works of lead actor Brendan Fraser.

Sink plays Fraser's daughter in The Whale and received widespread critical acclaim for her performance. The storyline, cast, and direction received massive praise from critics.

A quick look at Sadie Sink's previous works

Sadie Sink's role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things is one of the most favorite characters from the show. The series is set in the 80s and centers around several teenage characters entangled in supernatural events. Here's a brief description of the series, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''A love letter to the supernatural classics of the 80's, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.''

The series has garnered a global fan following and is considered to be one of the finest shows of the last decade. All four seasons of the show have received widespread critical acclaim, and the fifth season, which is set to be the final installment, is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

Apart from Stranger Things and The Whale, Sadie Sink has starred in Taylor Swift's acclaimed short film titled All Too Well: The Short Film, where she played the lead role alongside Dylan O'Brien.

Her other notable acting credits include the Fear Street movies, Eli, and American Odyssey, to name a few. She also played a small role in FX's iconic cold war drama The Americans.

