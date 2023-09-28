Argylle trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways from the spy action comedy film

Apple Original Films and Universal Pictures joined hands to work on an amazing new spy action comedy film titled Argylle which will star a number of popular faces in showbiz. While it will be released in theatres in the United States on February 2, 2024, its release date on Apple TV+ hasn't been revealed as of yet. Argylle is going to be unique, and the teaser unmistakably reminds one of the renowned fantasy comedy-drama Stranger than Fiction from 2006.

The movie will star Henry Cavill as a super spy, Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, and Sam Rockwell as Aiden. In addition, the film will also star Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Rob Delaney, Jing Lusi, and Sofia Boutella.

Argylle trailer breakdown: 3 things to expect from the upcoming

1) Bryce Dallas Howard's Elly Conway is more powerful than you think

On the surface, Bryce Dallas Howard, who is portraying a spy author, appears to be an introverted individual who prefers to keep to herself. She hardly leaves her home and likes to spend time with her adorable cat. She is a popular writer and has fans all over the world, however, there is more than what meets the eye.

For some reason, whatever Elly writes, is very similar to the activities of a dreaded underground crime syndicate. This poses a massive threat to the criminals and the only way to stop the world from knowing their secrets is to kidnap or kill the writer.

2) A star-studded cast

The first thing anyone who has seen the trailer for Argylle is bound to notice is the film's vibrant cast. Not only does it have one of the most prominent actors from Hollywood, there are even faces from pro wrestling and the music industry (John Cena and Dua Lipa).

The actors who will feature in Argylle are listed below, along with some of the films they have starred in:

Henry Cavill - The Tudors, The Witcher, Man of Steel

Bryan Cranston - Malcolm in the Middle, Breaking Bad, Little Miss Sunshine

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek, Christopher Guest; Waiting for Guffman, Beetlejuice

Samuel L. Jackson - Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Pulp Fiction

3) A treat for cat lovers

From the looks of the trailer of the upcoming film, Bryce Dallas Howard's character will constantly be accompanied by her adorable grey Scottish fold cat. It looks like she is very close to her pet and the cat too loves its owner fondly.

Putting an adorable pet in the equation is certainly a stroke of genius. While it has been seen that filmmakers prefer dogs over cats to appear in their films, an adorable feline is always welcome. In real life, the cat's name is Chip. In the film, it is called Alfie.

Argylle synopsis

The official synopsis of Argylle according to Universal Studios reads,

"Bryce Dallas Howard is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past."

It further states,

"Accompanied by Aiden a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur."

The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn and written by Jason Fuchs. Its producers are Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling, David Reid, and Jason Fuchs.