Is Kingsman 3 happening? Matthew Vaughn gives exciting update 

It has been six years since fans got to see the likes of Colin Firth and Taron Egerton in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The iconic characters were announced to be returning for the final third installment of the series, with the initial release scheduled for 2023.

However, various issues and the impending SAG-AFTRA strikes meant that production was utterly delayed, leading to rumors of it inching toward shutdown. Recently, director Matthew Vaughn dispelled such rumors, stating that Kingsman 3 is progressing towards having a finalized script.

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Vaughn revealed that the entire team was committed to pushing the production towards conclusion due to one simple reason or two!

Matthew Vaughn wants to make Kingsman 3 before lead stars get ‘too old’

While fans initially hoped for a 2024 release, it appears that production delays might push the prospective release date to 2025. The fact is that Matthew Vaughn has not yet even finalized the script. The director revealed that while the movie's start and ending had been all but decided, the second act or the middle part of the story still needed work.

This is in addition to the fact that both Colin Firth and Taron Egerton, the lead actors in the series, aged 63 and 34, are getting too old for their roles. Vaughn stated that the entire team is aware that time is ticking, emphasizing the need to expedite the process:

"So Kingsman 3, we’ve got to get on with before Colin [Firth] is way too old and dare I say it, Taron’s [Egerton] getting on as well. So, Kingsman 3 is definitely the conclusion of their relationship. Act one is being written. Act three is being written. Act Two needs some work, right? And so we know how it ends, we know how it begins."

Hence, production has not yet begun, as the director is still working on finalizing the script for the third installment of the series. The director believes that both Firth and Egerton may not be suitable for their roles for a long time and emphasizes that there was an urgent need to enter production.

Vaughn has a lot of control over the story and production. Marv is his production company, which owns the rights to the story and has made it possible for the team to remain flexible despite the constant challenges the project has faced. While the script itself is not finalized yet, fans can understand the reasons behind the same.

The Kingsman 3 movie is set to bring an end to the journey of Harry and Eggsy in the movie series, and the film in itself is the final iteration of the planned trilogy. Vaughn had already announced a spin-off film in the form of The Traitor King, which is set to be based upon the rise of Hitler and the kind of support he got from British aristocrats during World War I.

Regardless, Vaughn will focus on getting Kingsman 3 up and running as things stand.

