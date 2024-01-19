The 2025 Minecraft live-action film that stars Jason Momoa will also see two other Hollywood stars in its ensemble cast. Deadline reported that the upcoming video game-based film will also have Barbie star Kate McKinnon and Gentlemen Broncos star Jemaine Clement. Apart from them, the cast includes Jack Black and Jennifer Coolidge, ensuring that the cast is full of incredibly talented actors.

The upcoming Minecraft film is based on a popular 2011 sandbox game of the same name. According to Deadline, the film is currently being shot in New Zealand under the direction of Jared Hess.

Minecraft film adds Kate McKinnon and Jemaine Clement to the cast

As mentioned earlier, Deadline reported that actors Kate McKinnon and Jermaine Clement are set to join the ensemble cast of the Minecraft live-action film. It was previously announced that Jason Momoa will be the film's lead actor. He will be joined by names like Jack Black, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

Jared Hess, known for Napolean Dynamite (2004), Nacho Libre (2006), and Gentlemen Broncos (2009), will direct the Minecraft film. Vertigo Entertainment is bankrolling the film along with Mojang/Microsoft, Warner Bros., Legendary Pictures, and Momoa’s production company, On the Roam. Domain Entertainment is also co-financing the feature, according to Deadline.

Jason Momoa, Mary Parent, Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Cale Boyter, Jill Messick, and Vu Bui are leading the production team. Kayleen Walters, Todd Hallowell, Jonathan Spaiths, and Brain Mendoza are serving as executive producers in the feature.

Kate McKinnon recently starred in the fantasy comedy film Barbie (2023), directed by Great Gerwig. In the film, starring Margot Robbie, McKinnon played the role of Weird Barbie. The film grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023.

McKinnon is known for her work in the sketch comedy series on the NBC network, Saturday Night Live. She starred in the series from 2012 to 2022, where she received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2016 and 2017.

She returned to host the show in December 2023. Besides this, she has also appeared in The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018), Yesterday (2019), and The Bubble (2022).

Jamaine Clement is known for creating the comedy series Flight of the Conchords for HBO and the BBC. His work in the series earned him six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. He appeared in Men in Black 3 (2012), People Places Things (2015), Humor Me (2017), and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

He has also worked as a voice actor in Moana (2016), Despicable Me (2010), The Lego Batman Movie (2017), and the series Rick and Morty.

Clement made his directorial debut in 2014 by directing What We Do in the Shadows, which also starred Taika Waititi. He is currently penning the script for Time Bandits, an upcoming show on AppleTV+, which is based on the Terry Gilliam-directed 1981 film of the same name.

Stay tuned to know more about the upcoming Minecraft film, as Kate McKinnon and Jemaine Clement are set to star in the feature.