Weird Barbie Mattel Doll: Price, pre-order dates, and everything to know

Barbie’s Kate McKinnon’s character, Weird Barbie, now has her own doll from Mattel. The company announced the same on Friday, August 4, 2023, and launched the miniature doll, which will be available for pre-order from August 18, 2023.

The Weird Barbie was revealed to the world via an Instagram post.

From Simu Liu’s Ken to Issa Rae’s President Barbie, Mattel has gone above and beyond to launch the various characters of the movie, and fans too, have been ecstatic about them.

As for the newest addition to the miniature family, the Weird Barbie has been inspired by Kate McKinnon’s character.

In the movie, she is seen living in her “weird” house, has messily cut short hair, and wears ill-fitted clothes. The same hobo appearance has also been transferred to the doll version of the Weird Barbie. As for the purchase of the doll, it can be pre-ordered from Mattel’s website, where it is expected to retail for $50.

Social media users ecstatic as Mattel share the news of the launch of a new barbie, which has been inspired by Kate McKinnon’s character in the movie. (Image via @Barbie/ Instagram)

“My inspiration”: Social media users react to Mattel’s news about the launch of Weird Barbie

As the Toy giant Mattel announced the upcoming launch of Weird Barbie, the internet has been set abuzz, with many reacting to the news of the launch. While some couldn't wait to get their hands on the doll, others listed which other Barbies they wanted to see in the lineup next.

Under the announcement post on Instagram, here is how social media users reacted:

With the success of Barbie, Mattel is now experimenting with a lot of merchandise, be it rugs, cosmetics, or even brand collaborations, all of which are turning out to be big success stories thanks to the movie's ever-growing fanbase.