Monster High Annabelle Doll: Where to buy, release date, price, and all you need to know

American toy company Mattel is all set to launch The Conjuring's famed Annabelle doll as part of its Monster High collection. As per the company's website, Mattel Creations, the new horror doll will be released on Wednesday, August 9, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products.

The description on the website reads:

"This pigtailed and possessed doll was introduced in The Conjuring, but her story was fully told in her own movie trilogy. We designed our version with scary-chic, film-inspired details, along with Monster High ghoul-amorous touches."

According to the pictures published by the website, the doll is dressed in a cream and crimson dress with a tulle skirt. Appearance-wise, the Annabelle doll sports two braided pigtails and bangs, and dark make-up. The doll stands 10.5 inches tall and comes with a special warning to not open it. Mattel Creations revealed that the Annabelle doll will be released on its website on the above-mentioned date at 9 a.m. PT. It is priced at $65 and has a two-per-order limit to it.

The new Annabelle doll joins the Monster High Skullector series, which is a reinterpretation of well-known horror characters with the distinctive and captivating Monster High aesthetic.

Before Annabelle, Mattel released Monster High Chucky and Tiffany dolls

On May 1, the American toy company released Monster High Chucky and Tiffany dolls, which were actually sold out within 10 minutes of its sale.

Despite being priced at $90 for the pair and having a purchase restriction of two per buyer, the online users showed strong demand for the collaborative product featuring Chucky adorned in dungarees and the iconic striped sweater, while Tiffany chose to don her distinctive leather jacket.

Back in January 2023, Mattel launched Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on the 13th of that month. The Mistress of the Dark is dressed in a gothic shimmer dot gown with a spiderweb and skullette design. Her characteristic nylons and spiderweb-detailed heels are highlighted by a dramatic hem slit.

The doll is also priced at $65 and can be purchased from Mattel Creations' website.

Mattel announced the relaunch of its Monster High with the characters, which include reimagined versions of iconic fan favorites, reflecting a broader range of cultural and ethnic origins, body shapes and sizes, and gender identities.

Annabelle is part of a series of collectible releases by Skullector, which have previously included popular characters such as Pennywise from New Line's film and Beetlejuice and Lydia from Warner Bros. Pictures. Additionally, the collection includes iconic monsters like the Grady Twins and Greta Gremlin, among others.

Mattel, Inc., the renowned multinational toy manufacturing company, was founded in January 1945 by Harold Matson, Elliot Handler, and Ruth Handler. Based in El Segundo, California, the company boasts an impressive global reach, with a strong presence spanning across 35 countries, and sells its items in over 150 countries worldwide.