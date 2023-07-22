What is the viral Ordinary Barbie 2023 TikTok trend? Netizens celebrate self-love following movie release

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, which was released on July 21, is conquering theaters worldwide. The movie was backed up by a stellar marketing campaign that drew people's attention and made way for soaring expectations. It did not falter in delivering these expectations as the reviews, which are from both audiences and critics, shower the movie with infinite praise.

The movie's marketing campaign gave rise to a plethora of social media trends, which users just ate up. The latest among the long line of trends is the Ordinary Barbie TikTok trend.

This viral trend is inspiring ordinary women to be happy with who they are, regardless of shape, size, color, or race.

The ordinary Barbie trend emphasizes Self Love

Unlike the past Barbie trends, which emphasized fashion and cuteness, this one focuses purely on self-love and self-care. The trend is inspiring women to ignore societal expectations and conventional beauty standards to just be happy and love themselves. Every woman should be proud of their own accomplishments rather than succumbing to the never-ending barrage of unrealistic expectations.

Users are just posting whichever picture or video of themselves they like and writing about what makes each woman—mother, employee, housewife, trainer, athlete, gamer, or student, an ordinary Barbie.

TikTok user, @royal.illustration writes in a post that features her and a friend in a Barbie photo booth, outside most theaters where the movie is showing:

"I am an ordinary Barbie. I'm not the most Intelligent, I don't have the 'perfect figure', I have insecurities, I cry at the tiniest things, I worry too much, I don't know what I'm doing most of the time, I'm not always the first pick but I am me and that's enough."

"I am me and that's enough." (Image via TikTok/@royal.illustration)

Another TikTok user @the4thdecade, wrote in a TikTok that featured her in a bright pink dress:

"Simply me! A little weird, silly to a fault ... I so not care aout (sic) what's in and what's out. Not trying to fit into any box or perception of who you think I should be! 💕🌸"

@the4thdecade talked about not trying to fit into any perceptions of who you should be (Image via TikTok/@the4thdecade)

TikTok was not the only platform where the ordinary Barbie trend gained traction. Twitter users also expressed their versions of this trend. A lot of the pictures were taken in the iconic pink photo booth, which looks like a doll case, placed outside most theaters where the film was screening.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer opened in theaters on Friday, July 21 to sky-high expectations and heavy fanfare. The film shared its release day with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The dual release gave rise to the iconic Barbenheimer meme fest on the Internet.

Barbie movie, which was praised for its set design, meta humor, messages about womanhood, and outstanding performance from the cast currently sits at a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%, at the time of writing.