Is Megan Fox Okay? Jennifer’s Body star gets caught in altercation after someone tried to punch boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox was recently spotted with her beau Machine Gun Kelly at the Orange County Fair, where an unnamed attacker tried to punch MGK and Megan got mixed up in the chaos. However, both MGK and Megan Fox are reportedly okay were able to walk away from the situation without any physical injuries.

The incident occurred when the couple were getting down from a ride. Although both were saved by their bodyguard, Kelly was pushed by the perpetrator.

It is not clear who started the fight, but a now-viral TikTok video shows that MGK pulled Megan out of the confrontation after his security got involved. Megan smiled slightly with discomfort and moments later looked at the person filming the video. They both left the scene after that.

What exactly happened to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at Orange County Fair?

This Thursday, Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox were spotted together at the Orange County Fair.

While getting out of a ride and moving out of queue, the rapper, 33 and the Transformers actress, 37, got caught in a fight with two strangers. While the security shoved the strangers out of the way, Megan got stuck in the midst of the altercation and was pushed into the barricades.

Her significant other, Machine Gun Kelly, quickly pulled her out of the way and they left in a huff.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox almost got injured during an altercation with a stranger at Orange County Fair. (Images via TikTok and Getty Images)

A new video angle of the fight was later revealed by TMZ. In the video, MGK and Megan Fox were seen coming down the stairs when two men said something that seemed to anger MGK, who looks like the first to throw hands in the fight.

In the video, the Bad Things rapper shoved the man wearing a grey t-shirt. His friend in white, then reached out and punched Kelly. It was then that the security guard went in to push the strangers out of the way.

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII

We’ve got a brand new look at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s dust up at the Orange County Fair … and it looks like the singer is the one who threw hands first after getting heated. Check out the latest angle,… New Video Shows MGK Throw First Punch in O.C. Fair AltercationWe’ve got a brand new look at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s dust up at the Orange County Fair … and it looks like the singer is the one who threw hands first after getting heated. Check out the latest angle,… pic.twitter.com/DFAl9Djkmu

Megan Fox got caught in the feud and was seen leaning backwards into the barricades. MGK pulled her out while still shouting at the two. The couple did not look injured when they left the fair.

Update on Megan and MGK's relationship

In January, 2022, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged. They celebrated their anniversary together, but later started having problems. Many fans alleged that they had broken up.

At the time, one of their mutual friends told US Weekly that Megan was not sure where things stand with her fiance. The source continued:

"It's complicated at the moment. They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal."

The county fair incident was shortly followed by a source reporting to Us Weekly that MGK and Megan are still together and "on the right track." The source also claimed that the couple is back to making plans for their marriage:

"They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again."

Fox’s first husband was the Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. They were married for almost eleven years until their split in 2021.