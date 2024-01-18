"Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series": Thanasis Antetokounmpo flexing while down 40 sparks meme fest among fans

Thanasis Antetokounmpo got some playing time on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo subbed into the game with around six minutes left in the third quarter and hilarity ensued. It sparked a meme fest on social media at the expense of the 31-year-old forward.

The Bucks were blown out by the Cavaliers, with head coach Adrian Griffin emptying his bench midway through the third period. Thanasis came in for Khris Middleton and played the rest of the quarter. He finished with one assist and one block, which happened in sequence.

In the video below, the one-time NBA champion passed up on wide-open shot to pass the ball in traffic to Bobby Portis, who converted the shot. Thanasis followed it up with a block on Donovan Mitchell in the end, staring him down despite being down by 40 points. He was subsequently late to get a rebound, leading to an outlet pass to Mitchell for an easy slam.

NBA fans on social media loved the classic Thanasis Antetokounmpo clip that has been a staple on X recently. Some fans even called out the Bucks for keeping him on their roster, calling the older Antetokounmpo brother one of the worst players in the league.

In response to his comedic sequence against the Cleveland Cavaliers, one fan joked that it should win an Emmy Award for comedy:

"Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series."

One fan was "impressed" by "The Greek Geek":

"Late to offensive end and running back without any purpose. Just Greek Geek things."

One fan did defend Giannis Antetokounmpo's older brother:

"He hustles and is the best 15th man in the league."

Here are some of the best memes and reactions to Thanasis' six minutes of action in Cleveland:

Thanasis Antetokounmpo doesn't care about haters

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has no time for haters online.

When three NBA officials from different teams were asked about Thanasis Antetokounmpo back in April, they all affirmed that he's in the league because of his brother Giannis. Fans have also argued the same thing and even consistently make fun of the Greek international for it.

However, the haters don't faze Thanasis, who was reportedly on the New York Knicks' radar in free agency before ultimately deciding to return to Milwaukee. He told Donatas Urbonas of Basket News that only the truth can hurt him, so he's not bothered by the online criticism he gets:

"Everybody has their opinion, but the only time it hurts you is when it's true," Thanasis said. "If it's true, it hurts you, but at the same time, if you know my journey. ... Bro, I didn't have what to eat. Who cares about an article? I didn't have anything to eat, I'm a son of immigrants."

