Brandon Ingram Triple-Doubles: New Orleans Pelicans forward creates franchise history with monumental outing

Brandon Ingram recorded the third triple-double of his career on Wednesday in the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ingram also made history in the 132-112 victory that improved the Pelicans' record to 25-17 for the season. It was a relief game for Ingram, who has struggled in the past two weeks.

The 26-year-old forward finished the game with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He shot 8-for-19 from the field, including 7-for-11 from beyond the arc. He was also perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line and had three steals on defense as well.

According to StatMuse, Ingram is the first player in Pelicans franchise history to have 28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and seven 3-point shots in a game. It's an eye-opening record for Ingram since the Pelicans have had some great players over the years such as Chris Paul and Anthony Davis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The game was close in the first half before the New Orleans Pelicans started to pull away in the third quarter, led by Brandon Ingram. He hit a 3-point shot with around four minutes left in the third quarter to give New Orleans a 13-point lead that eventually blew up in the final period.

The Pelicans also set a franchise record with their most made 3-pointers with 25. They have now won seven of their last 10 games and are one of the hottest teams in the league. They have been on a roll since getting blown out by the LA Lakers in the 2023 In-Season Tournament semifinals last month.

Also Read: "He hatin' on Giannis" - NBA fans throw jabs at Joel Embiid after crowning Nikola Jokic, leaving out Eastern Conference rival

Brandon Ingram Points Tonight: Pelicans star scores first 20-point outing in 7 games

Brandon Ingram scored his first 20-point game of the year against the Hornets.

Brandon Ingram was compared to Kevin Durant when he first came into the league in 2016. Ingram has developed into a really good scorer over the years, but he was in a funk to start 2024. He had not scored at least 20 points in his first seven games of the year until Wednesday when he had 28 in the win over the Charlotte Hornets.

It was a relief for Ingram, who scored 12, 19, 12, 15, 13, 9 and 12 points, respectively, in the first seven games of 2024. If Ingram can continue to score more for the New Orleans Pelicans like earlier this season, they could make more noise in the stacked Western Conference.

Ingram is averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. He's shooting 48.9 % from the field, 36.2% from beyond the arc and 81.9% from the free throw line.

Also Read: James Dolan attends Knicks game amid pressure to sell franchise after sexual assault lawsuit controversy

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!