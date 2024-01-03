Minecraft movie casts Jack Black alongside Jason Momoa

On January 2, 2024, Hollywood news publication Deadline reported that Jack Black will be starring in an upcoming Minecraft live-action film. He will team up with Jason Momoa, who has been previously announced as one of the actors working on the project as well. The highly anticipated film about the block game is finally gaining traction as more notable faces from the Hollywood industry join the project.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming film on the block game.

Jack Black joins the cast for Minecraft movie

To confirm that he will be starring in the upcoming live-action film, Jack Black posted a picture of him reading a Minecraft Basics book. The caption of the picture read:

"An actor prepares."

When it comes to playing a major voiceover role in animated films, Jack Black is one of the most popular choices in the industry. He has starred in films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, Borderlands, and the Kung Fu Panda series.

In the Minecraft film, Black will reportedly take on the central role of Steve, who is the main character in the game. Unfortunately, the basic plot of the film is under the covers. Apart from him, other actors like Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen will also feature in the film.

Deadline also reported that Jared Hess would be directing the film, with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui, and the late Jill Messick taking up production roles. The film about the sandbox game will be backed by popular production houses Warner Bros and Legendary.

According to Variety, the film is set to release on April 4, 2025. Hence, one can assume that production is nowhere close to completion since Black has recently joined the project.

With over 140 million monthly players, the sandbox title is one of the best-selling video games ever. It debuted in 2011 and is still played by millions. Over the years, Mojang Studios has released many different games based on Minecraft but with different core mechanics. The Swedish game developers, which Microsoft purchased in 2014, are also producing the film.