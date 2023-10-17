What was Armie Hammer accused of? CMBYN co-star Timothee Chalamet opens up on the allegations two years later

In March 2021, Timothee Chalamet's Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer was accused of physical abuse, cannibalism, and r*pe. When the incident made headlines, several screenshots of alleged conversations between Hammer and multiple women did the rounds online.

At the time, fans were eagerly awaiting a comment from Timothee Chalamet, who was gearing up to play the role of a cannibal in Bones and All.

However, Chalamet broke his silence about the allegations two years later during a recent interview for GQ's November 2023 cover story, which was published on October 17. He stated that the accusations against Hammer made him feel disoriented when asked about how he dealt with the same.

"I don’t know. These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word," he said.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Timothee Chalamet's Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer was accused of cannibalism, assault, and more

As per Forbes, three women accused Armie Hammer of cannibalism, r*pe, and s*xual assault. The first allegation surfaced online in January 2021 when Effie Angelova, via her Instagram account @houseofeffie alleged that the actor r*ped her in 2017. She shared screenshots of text messages between herself and the CMBYNM actor, accusing him of cannibalistic fantasies.

Later in March 2021, Effie attended a press conference and commented on her on-and-off relationship with the actor which spanned four years, calling it, "mentally, emotionally and s*xually abusive."

Apart from her, Courtney Vucekovich also spoke out against the actor. Her conversation with Page 6, coupled with Effie's screenshots highlighted his desire to eat human organs. A woman named Paige Lorenze also opened up about her relationship with the actor, which was reportedly characterized by abuse, as per Variety.

Shortly after these allegations came to light, the LAPD began an investigation into the case. However, Hammer maintained his innocence and claimed that his relationships had always been consensual.

Hammer was soon dropped from multiple projects such as the Billion Dollar Spy, Shotgun Wedding, The Godfather series, and the Broadway production of The Minutes. By the end of May 2022, LAPD's DA's office said that there was "insufficient evidence" to charge Armie with any crime. The LAPD also announced that after a lengthy investigation, Hammer would not face any assault charges.

"As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt… Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible s*xual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," the DA's office said, as per Variety."

In September 2022, Discovery+ released a three-part docuseries titled House of Hammer, which shed light on the allegations and the experiences his family members and exes had with him.

Timothee Chalamet on preparing to play in a cannibal when the allegations against Hammer surfaced

In his interview for GQ's November cover story, Timothee Chalamet also addressed the fact that the allegations against Hammer surfaced online while he was gearing up to play a cannibal in Bones and All, which released in 2022.

"I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing? It made me feel like: Now I’ve really got to do this. Because this is actually based on a book," Timothee said.

The director of Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino also became the talk of the town at the time as some speculated that the film took inspiration from Hammer since CMBYN was also helmed by him.

"Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage. The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is non-existent and it should be met with a shrug," he told Deadline in 2022.

Apart from calling the allegation "disorienting" Timothee Chalamet has not spoken about the same.