5 entertaining Lindsay Lohan movies to watch ahead of Irish Wish

What makes Lindsay Lohan's body of work fascinating is that they capture her evolution from a child actor with potential to a skilled mature actor who can play complex and versatile roles. The soap opera Another World marked her acting debut, but she made the industry take notice when she played the spirited and intelligent twins in the popular family-friendly movie, The Parent Trap (1998).

Although the actress has explored different genres throughout her career, it cannot be denied that she has found most success with rom-com narratives. The latest Lindsay Lohan movie that has fans excited is Irish Wish. It focuses on Madie, played by Lohan, who arrives in Ireland to be part of her best friend's wedding. However, it turns out that the groom is the love of her life.

When she makes a wish to be with him, she wakes up to find that she has taken the place of the bride-to-be. However, she soon realizes that he might not be her actual soulmate. The movie will be released on March 15, 2024. In the meantime, fans of the actor can indulge in other Lindsay Lohan movies that are fun and entertaining.

Mean Girls, Just My Luck, and three other Lindsay Lohan movies that showcase her ability to play diverse roles

1) The Parent Trap (1998)

Nancy Meyers' feature directorial debut, this Lindsay Lohan movie helped put the actress on the map when she was only 12 years old. Lohan played a double role as two twins, Hallie and Annie.

Their divorced parents promised to keep them separate after the divorce, and the kids didn't know of each other's existence. However, they put two and two together after they coincidentally meet at camp. The duo make a plan to switch lives in an attempt to get their parents back together.

Funny and thoughtful, this Lindsay Lohan movie explores friendship, parenthood, sibling bonds, and complicated relationships. The endearing characters and intelligent dialogue add to the engaging narrative.

2) Freaky Friday (2003)

This Lindsay Lohan movie is based on a novel by Mary Rodgers. Lohan plays Anna Coleman, a talented teenage musician who is constantly clashing with her mother, Tess, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis. When they switch bodies mysteriously, they are forced to work together in order to find a way to switch back.

Both leads do a great job of showcasing the change in attitude after the switch. Curtis showcases a more carefree attitude, while Lohan becomes more serious and guarded. The well-written narrative reminds viewers that it is important to see things from each other's perspective in a family, in order to improve understanding and communication.

3) Mean Girls (2004)

One of the most well-known Lindsay Lohan movies, Mean Girls, directed by Mark Waters, explores the dynamics of high school cliques and the lasting effects of bullying.

Lohan plays Cady, who has always been homeschooled. After joining a regular school, she does her best to fit in. However, when she catches the attention of one of the most popular girls at school, Regina George, portrayed by Rachel McAdams, trouble soon follows.

This Lindsay Lohan movie offers a convincing portrayal of the struggles of navigating high school. Lohan delivers a believable performance as a naive teenager who gets swept up in the race for popularity, only to realize it is not worth changing oneself or causing others harm.

4) Just My Luck (2006)

In this funny Lindsay Lohan movie, the actress stars as Ashley Albright, who has always been lucky since she was a little girl. However, things change when she kisses down-on-his-luck Jake Hardin, portrayed by Chris Pine, at a party. Her luck transfers to him, and his life starts to look up for the first time. While Hardin makes the most of his new-found luck, Ashley goes about trying to get her luck back.

Directed by Donald Petrie, this light-hearted rom-com explores the need to keep one's head up, even when things are not going according to plan. It also reminds viewers that it is important to relish the good things in life, no matter how big or small.

5) Falling for Christmas (2022)

Another delightful rom-com, this Lindsay Lohan movie has a Christmas theme. Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a spoiled hotel heiress. After a skiing accident, she forgets her identity. She ends up in the care of Jake Russell, portrayed by Chord Overstreet, who owns a bed and breakfast hotel that is about to go out of business.

Spending time with Jake and his daughter, she realizes the difference they make in the lives of their guests. She then goes about helping them raise funds and begins to find herself little by little. Wholesome and heartfelt, this Lindsay Lohan movie captures all that's wonderful about Christmas - selflessness, empathy, compassion, and generosity.

Fans should make it a point to check out these binge-worthy Lindsay Lohan movies while they await the release of Irish Wish on Netflix.