6 feel-good movies perfect for a weekend movie marathon

Ever so often, even the most discerning cinephiles turn to feel-good movies because they work so well as mood lifters. In terms of feel-good movies, there is no set mold, which means that filmmakers can let the creative juices flow and experiment with unconventional themes or plots. The only real requirement is to offer heartfelt storytelling that leaves the audience contented and entertained.

Some examples of popular feel-good movies that are famous around the world are School of Rock (2003), The Terminal (2004), and Little Miss Sunshine (2006), among others. Although it would be difficult to categorize them under one label based on their plots, the one aspect that rings true for all three titles is how they make the audience feel - happy and optimistic.

Many notable feel-good movies are released yearly, of which a select few are especially worth watching as they bring the best of uplifting stories and impressive performances.

Sing Street, Dumplin' and four other feel-good movies that viewers can turn to when they are feeling blue

1) From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Directed by Gorō Miyazaki, this Studio Ghibli feel-good movie comes from the creative minds of Hayao Miyazaki and Keiko Niwa. Based on a manga, this animated movie follows a 16-year-old high schooler named Umi Matsuzaki. She takes care of the household affairs in the absence of her mother, who is pursuing medical studies in the States.

When she gets involved in saving the school's old clubhouse, she meets Shun, a daredevil student, which eventually leads to many profound experiences. The movie shines in the way it explores nostalgia, youthful passion, first love, and meaningful friendships that know no age.

2) Sing Street (2016)

This feel-good movie, directed by John Carney, will appeal to viewers who have a fondness for coming-of-age stories. The story centers around a young boy named Conor, played by Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, who has to move schools due to a family situation.

When he meets an aspiring model, Raphina, portrayed by Lucy Boynton, he asks her to model in a music video. After Raphina agrees, he rushes to put a band together. Catchy tunes form the core of this musical complemented by realistic, endearing characters who help add to the engaging narrative.

3) Girls Trip (2017)

Friendship plays a key role in this feel-good movie directed by Malcolm D. Lee. It stars Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith as four friends who haven't reconnected in many years. When they finally make plans to attend a music festival in New Orleans, things get super chaotic and fun.

Without a doubt, it is the well-developed characters that drive the narrative home. The comedy is well done, and the acting is spot-on. The leads have great chemistry and are believable as best friends who are there to support one another through thick or thin.

4) Green Book (2018)

Like Girl's Trip, this feel-good movie also explores friendship. What's interesting about this Mahershala Ali starrer is that it is based on a true story.

Ali plays Don Shirley, an African American pianist who hires Tony Lip, an Italian American bouncer portrayed by Viggo Mortensen, to drive him around during his upcoming tour. Their opposing personalities clash in the beginning. But with time, they grow fond of each other and build a genuine friendship.

What sets this movie apart is the way it balances the lighter moments with the more serious and thought-provoking scenes. The lead actors do a great job of bringing depth to their characters. Their witty banter is one of the main reasons to watch this feel-good movie.

5) Dumplin' (2018)

Based on Julie Murphy's novel, this movie directed by Anne Fletcher also explores coming-of-age themes. The central character is Willowdean, played by Danielle Macdonald. She has a hard time relating to her mother Rosie, portrayed by Jennifer Aniston, who spends most of her time planning the annual Miss Teen Bluebonnet Pageant.

Since Willowdean struggles with accepting the way she looks, she doesn't support the pageant. In an act of defiance, she signs up as a contestant to make a point. The narrative beautifully explores the world of pageantry while also putting a spotlight on the importance of body positivity, inclusion, family bonding, and more.

6) Late Night (2019)

This feel-good movie, directed by Nisha Ganatra, stars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling in the lead. Thompson plays Katherine Newbury, a TV host whose show is struggling in terms of ratings. In order to stop her show from being canceled, she hires a new writer, Molly, played by Kaling. Although they don't quite click at the beginning, Molly helps Katherine with new material that brings in new viewers.

Great acting coupled with intelligent writing are some of the main highlights of this feel-good movie. It also makes some great points about inclusion and how every field can benefit from the same, particularly the entertainment industry.

Viewers who need a pick-me-up after a tiring day can check out these witty, feel-good movies that are wholesome and enjoyable.