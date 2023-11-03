What did DJ Akademiks say? Saucy Santana feud drama explained as Queen Latifah slams the former

A drama has taken place between DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana, as the live streamer dissed City Girls’ new album, RAW, and talked about Yung Miami and Saucy Santana's equation. During the live stream shared in October 2023, DJ Akademics made fun of the new album RAW and said that this album is having low sales.

Soon after that, Santana responded to DJ's comments and the drama between the two escalated. However, Akademiks shared that he is afraid and he shouldn't have made those comments and he doesn't want to get canceled.

"I’m trying not to get canceled, but this sh*t does bother me."

After this, Queen Latifah weighed her thoughts on this and took a dig at DJ Akademiks over his comments. She shared a post on Instagram in which she said,

"It’s crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he’s a gay man and he’s scared of getting ‘canceled,’ but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful, and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever."

Moreover, Queen Latifah even shared a quote by Malcolm X and said,

"The most disrespected, unprotected, and neglected person [in] America is the Black woman!"

Soon after this, internet users started reacting to it and said, you know you did something wrong when the Queen herself gets up to speak up on this.

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

How did the feud between DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana begin?

The feud between DJ and Saucy Santana began when the streamer dissed Yung Miami and said that her only talent is pimping men who only worked to reinforce negative stereotypes. DJ also said in his comments that if Yung Miami truly respected her gay friends like Saucy Santana then she wouldn't have used a gay slur in the past.

DJ also accused Yung Miami of being homophobic and talked about the relationship between Saucy Santana and Miami. As this news came to light, Saucy commented on this by saying that he is the best friend of Yung Miami and that DJ shouldn't have dragged Saucy's name into it.

Things became even more dramatic when Saucy threatened DJ that the former would beat and se*ually assault the streamer. Then, on November 1, 2023, DJ addressed this issue on his livestream and he began it by cracking some jokes. However, soon it turned emotional as DJ said,

"When I see a ni*ga like Saucy Santana, it’s rubbing on the mere fabric of what I really grew up on… I’m trying not to get canceled, but this sh*t does bother me… I gotta sit here and just act like I don’t fu*k with certain sh*t. I would never like it. Just please."

The Neighborhood Talk, an Instagram page, posted Queen Latifah's story. Yung Miami also reacted to this drama and shared her take on the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's post. Miami said that she was in tears when DJ laughed and was trolling about her car getting shot up while she was six months pregnant.

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks is a popular internet personality, who is known for his involvement in the world of hip-hop and entertainment. He garnered popularity online because of his YouTube channel where he does the livestream. In his livestreams, he talks about entertainment news and gossip around it. Moreover, he has received both support and criticism for his take on his livestream.