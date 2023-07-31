Who is Saucy Santana? Everything about Thread Beauty's first celebrity ambassador

Gen-Z-focused cosmetic brand Thread Beauty has officially announced Saucy Santana as its first celebrity brand ambassador. Santana is a viral hip-hop sensation who has now partnered with the brand to promote inclusive and affordable beauty and redefine beauty standards for the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

Thread Beauty’s newest venture focuses on rendering a wide range of shades to its customers while championing diversity at an affordable price range. The brand aims to challenge traditional beauty norms, and Santana is the perfect ambassador for that.

Saucy Santana: Professional work, Thread Beauty collaboration, and more

An American rapper by profession, Santana worked as a makeup artist for the hip-hop group City Girls before the release of his debut single. He started rapping in 2019 and released his single, Walk Em Like A Dog, that same year. Later that same year, he released his first EP, Dog Walkers.

In 2020, his single, Walk, went viral on TikTok with the #WalkChallenge, which earned him a cosign from Anaconda rapper Nicki Minaj. However, it was with his song Material Girl that he eventually came into the public eye. Santana released his debut album, Keep It Playa, in 2021.

Apart from his music career, he has appeared in season four of the reality show Love and Hip Hop: Miami. Saucy Santana is also famous for curating unique makeup and fashion looks on Instagram.

In a press release, Santana shared why he was excited to be a part of Thread Beauty:

“It’s one thing to be the first celebrity face of thread beauty, but to also be the first celebrity face as a black, feminine, gay man will mean so much to my community – especially for boys like me!”

He further added:

“Within the community, boys that are considered bigger, dark skin, plus-size & feminine don’t get a lot of opportunities. So it means a lot to me and speaks volume to who thread beauty is as a brand, that they chose me for this opportunity to show up for my community and make us more visible! And I love that!”

Saucy Santana's favorite Thread Beauty products

The Thread Beauty website has a separate section designated to Saucy Santana's favorite products, some of which are listed below:

1) Gloss It Lipgloss: Thread's Gloss It is a high-shine lipgloss with hydrating and nourishing ingredients such as mango seed oil, Vitamin E oil, and shea butter. Available in seven popping shades, this non-sticky lip gloss retails for $8 on the Thread Beauty website.

2) Face It Complexion Stick: This is a three-in-one creamy complexion stick which can be used as a concealer, foundation, and contour with long-lasting, buildable coverage. Available in 26 varied shades, the vegan complexion stick retails for $8 on the beauty brand's website.

3) Define It 3-in-1 Brow Styler: The 3-in-1 brow styler comes with a clear brow gel and its applicator, a flexible spoolie for brow hair separation, and a tinted brow pencil. Available in three shades, this multi-tasking brow styler is priced at $8 on the Thread Beauty portal.

Santana's favorites also include the Cover It multi-use complexion fluid, the Paint It matte-eye paint, and the Bounce It makeup applicator.

Saucy Santana becoming the face of an all-inclusive beauty brand is a powerful statement of authenticity and self-expression.