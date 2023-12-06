Mahershala Ali finally updates Marvel fans on his upcoming movie Blade

Despite multiple setbacks since its original announcement, Mahershala Ali, the lead of Marvel Studios' Blade, is still excited about the movie. While promoting his upcoming film Leave the World Behind, he shared an update on the much-awaited super-vampire film.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, he revealed that the team was "working on" the film.

"We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you. I’m really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon," he said.

Mahershala Ali's involvement in the title was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, when Kevin Feige welcomed the actor on stage and fans expressed their excitement about the actor being part of the MCU as Blade.

"I'm sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at" - Mahershala Ali sheds light on the progress of Marvel's Blade

Ali made a voice cameo as Blade in the post-credits scene of Eternals, which released in 2021. This sparked excitement among Marvel fans as they were eager to see the rebooted version of the character in Blade.

However, the film faced a host of delays, which left fans confused about the status of the title and whether it was being developed or not. They were relieved as the lead actor, Mahershala Ali provided a positive update about the status of the reboot.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming film Leave the World Behind, the actor spoke about the Marvel film and said:

“I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that. So that’s the extent of what I can tell you.”

In 2019, the film was first announced without a director or a release date. Screenwriter Stacy Osei-Kuffour of Watchmen was then brought on board to develop the screenplay, with Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq leading the production.

Marvel announced a November 3, 2023, release date at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022 and Tariq left the project soon after. The release of the film was then postponed to September 2024 when Yann Demange, the filmmaker of Lovecraft Country, was chosen to take over.

Due to the Hollywood writers' strike, preproduction on the film was put on hold. Marvel then rearranged its slate, and it was announced that Blade would release on November 7, 2025. The film, which will purportedly star Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo, and Mia Goth, is now being written by Michael Green, the writer of Logan and Alien: Covenant.

Mahershala Ali will soon be seen in Leave the World Behind starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke. The title is set to release on Netflix on December 8, 2023.