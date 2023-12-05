Where was Netflix's Leave the World Behind shot? Filming locations explored 

Netflix is set to release a post-apocalyptic thriller called Leave the World Behind. The 2020 book of the same name by author Rumaan Alam served as the basis for the upcoming film.

The post-apocalyptic drama directed by Sam Esmail (known for Mr. Robot) centers on two families and their battle to survive an inexplicable darkness. One thing is for sure: Nothing will ever go back to how it was.

The official synopsis for Leave the World Behind, as per Netflix, reads:

"A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world."

A star-studded cast, including Julia Roberts (in her debut Netflix picture), Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke, will feature in the much-awaited post-apocalyptic thriller. In the wake of the release of the upcoming thriller, let us take a look at the locations where it was filmed.

Netflix's Leave the World Behind features a lavish Airbnb in Long Island

The Gold Coast on Long Island is a great place to attempt to survive the end of the world. The polished surroundings of Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel Leave the World Behind, adapted for the screen by Sam Esmail, have an oddly calming impact on the characters as chaos envelops them.

A "beautiful house by the beach" is rented by husband and wife Clay and Amanda (Ethan Hawke and Julia Roberts) from G.H. and Ruth (Mahershala Ali and Myha’la), who arrive in the middle of the night after an apparent cyberattack causes a blackout in Manhattan.

The majority of the filming for Leave the World Behind took place on Long Island. Filming began in April 2022 on Long Island in locales such as the Town of Riverhead on sections of Hulse Landing Road, Sound Avenue, Twomey Avenue, and Horton Avenue. Filming also took place in Katonah, New York, in areas such as Todd Road in Lewisboro.

One of the vital locations of filming is the house, which has been rented by the lead characters Amanda and Clay and the house is an Airbnb in Long Island.

As the catastrophe shown in the trailer approaches, the protagonists lay anxiously by an infinity-edge pool with deep turquoise water, exchanging worldviews in a kitchen outfitted with warm wood and deeply veined marble, in a pointless gesture of disaster preparedness.

The location of the filming is a 5,200-square-foot contemporary farmhouse located in Old Westbury, a North Shore town on Long Island, where wealthy industrialists and their descendants constructed opulent summer homes.

The production designer for Leave the World Behind, Anastasia White, claimed that the house resolved the debate over whether to base the film on a new construction or in a more conventional home like in the book.

The floor-to-ceiling windows, dark steel accents, and white wood floors gave the space a feeling of being "a clean slate," free of historical influences. She stated that while the residence did not appear to be very comfortable, one should not expect any troubles when entering it.

Leave the World Behind is one of the most eagerly awaited Netflix films of the year, with Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali leading the ensemble roster of actors. The apocalyptic thriller is slated to be released on Netflix on December 8, 2023.