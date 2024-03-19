7 Korean supernatural shows that are delightfully entertaining

From nightmarish to unexpectedly endearing, Korean supernatural shows are unpredictable, to say the least. Much to the delight of fans, South Korean show creators are constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to uncommon storylines and concepts. It is also a bonus that Korean shows never falter in terms of striking costumes and impressive sets that do justice to the imaginative plots.

In terms of Korean supernatural shows that have made a name internationally, titles like Sweet Home (2020) and All of Us Are Dead (2022) do come to mind. Since the genre is gaining popularity within the country and beyond its borders, new shows with supernatural narratives are constantly released.

What's most interesting about Korean supernatural shows is the range of variety. There are suitable titles for hopeless romantics and cinephiles looking to get spooked, and everything in between. Viewers new to the scene should take their time to find quality Korean supernatural shows that match their preferences.

Hellbound, Revenant, and five other Korean supernatural shows that will keep you glued to the screen

1) The Ghost Detective (2018)

Fans of Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) will have no problem recognizing the female lead. Park Eun-bin plays Jung Yeo-wool, who works as an assistant to private investigator Lee Da-il, portrayed by Choi Daniel who catches ghosts. When he sets his mind to solving Jung Yeo-wool's sibling's death, he encounters a suspicious woman in red.

Comprising 32 episodes, this Korean supernatural show benefits from the endearing partnership and adorable chemistry between its main leads. Given the premise, scary scenes are to be expected. However, they make an appearance only when the narrative calls for it.

2) Hotel del Luna (2019)

In this Korean supernatural show, IU plays Jang Man-wol who owns and manages a hotel that only caters to ghosts. The new hire, Koo Chan-sung, portrayed by Yeo Jin-goo, and Jang Man-wol doesn't see eye-to-eye. But they soon realize that their fates are tied in mysterious ways.

Containing 16 episodes, this Korean supernatural show is an example of character development done right. Interestingly enough, the leads are not the only characters to keep an eye out for. The employees at the hotel are also equally interesting and fun to watch.

3) The Uncanny Counter (2020)

This show has two seasons and 28 episodes. Even though the central plot in each season differs slightly, both focus on a group of paranormal hunters. Called, Counters, they are trained to seek out powerful evil spirits before they can bring harm to humans.

In the first season, the newest addition to the team, So Mun played by Jo Byeong-kyu, learns the ropes from the other experienced members. It is not uncommon for supernatural or fantasy shows to rely heavily on action sequences. However, this Korean supernatural show focuses more on well-defined characters who are not without their flaws.

4) Hellbound (2021)

This Korean supernatural show envisions the chaos that would erupt if people started getting punished for their actions by mysterious supernatural beings. Ideal for binging, the show starring Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo and more only has six episodes.

The dark narrative makes viewers question the fundamentals of justice and shines a light on unforgivable sins that have become commonplace in today's world. Cleverly placed plot revelations add to the intrigue maintained by the tight screenplay throughout the show.

5) Sell Your Haunted House (2021)

The best thing about Korean supernatural shows is that they tend to fall on different levels of the scary meter. While some shows are dark enough to keep you awake at night, some titles dial back on the horror to make them more palatable for all audiences. This show with 16 episodes falls in the latter category.

Jang Na-ra is a real estate agent who specializes in haunted properties. She teams up with a con artist played by Jung Yong-hwa to find out what really happened on the day of her mother's death.

While the leads are constantly snapping at each other, it is easy to see that there is an underlying spark just waiting to be explored. Besides the chemistry, the show also introduces perfectly-timed banter and comedy to hold the attention of the viewer.

6) Death's Game (2023)

Imaginative would be one way to describe this Korean supernatural show. With eight episodes in total, it stars Seo In-guk as Choi Yi-jae who doesn't see the point in living after facing multiple failures. But when he seeks the ultimate release, Death doesn't make it easy for him, Instead, he is introduced to new forms of pain and suffering.

No doubt, the show delivers from an aesthetic standpoint, but viewers will remember the intelligent screenplay that delves into what it truly means to live. Choi Yi-jae transforms into multiple characters as part of his punishment, and each actor adds something unique to the story.

7) Revenant (2023)

Kim Tae-ri's versatility came through in shows like Mr. Sunshine (2018) and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022). In this Korean supernatural show, she plays a young woman who goes by the name Gu San-yeong.

After becoming possessed by a mysterious entity, she teams up with a professor who can see ghosts, portrayed by Oh Jung-se. Together they look for the cause of the mysterious suicides occurring in the city.

Both Kim Tae-ri and Oh Jung-se do a good job of maintaining the dark and mysterious vibe of the Korean supernatural show spanning 12 episodes. It also boasts several perfectly-timed jumpscares that will impress even discerning horror fans.

These Korean supernatural shows prove that show creators in Korea know a thing or two about crafting spooky narratives that will send a chill up your spine.