5 engaging shows with memorable characters on the autism spectrum

In the last few years, content creators around the world have turned their attention to creating inclusive narratives featuring characters on the autism spectrum. This allows people on the autism spectrum to relate better to the characters they see on screen. It is also comforting to see these characters go through trials and tribulations similar to those faced by people on the autism spectrum in real life.

In terms of feature films, cinephiles will remember famous characters on the autism spectrum like Raymond in Rain Man (1988) played by Dustin Hoffman and the titular character in Temple Grandin (2010) portrayed by Claire Danes. Likewise, there are many TV shows that also feature characters on the autism spectrum who are crucial to the plot.

While there are many notable shows featuring autism that are worth watching, a select few deserve special mention because of the realistic way they portray the struggles of autistic characters and allow viewers to see the world through their perspective.

Max, Woo Young Woo and 3 other charming characters on the autism spectrum who deserve more love

1) Max: Parenthood (2010)

Containing six seasons and 103 episodes, this show focuses on different generations of the Braverman family. The head of the family is Ezekiel, played by Craig T. Nelson, who is married to Camille, portrayed by Bonnie Bedelia. They have four children namely Adam, Sarah, Crosby, and Julia played by Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard and Erika Christensen respectively.

The families of the four siblings are also given prominence in the narrative. One of the characters who stands out is Max, one of Adam's kids played by Max Burkholder, who is diagnosed with Asperger's. He is often preoccupied with himself which strains his relationship with his family. But his loved ones always go the extra mile to help him deal with stressful situations.

2) Joe Hughes: The A Word (2016)

In this show, containing 3 seasons and 18 episodes, the focus is on a young boy on the autism spectrum named Joe Hughes portrayed by Max Vento. Although he shows problems with communication from a young age, his parents don't seem to understand the gravity of the situation.

However, when he is finally diagnosed as autistic, his dysfunctional family is forced to accept the situation and give him the attention he needs while dealing with their own social issues. The show shines in the way it realistically portrays the struggles of children on the autism spectrum. Sensitive, intelligent and warm, this show is a must-watch.

3) Shaun Murphy: The Good Doctor (2017)

Many times, shows with characters on the autism spectrum tend to focus on the struggles and challenges that come with the disorder. However, there is optimism in this show which focuses on the advantages of being different. In the lead is Dr. Shaun Murphy played by Freddie Highmore.

When he arrives at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, the management and other doctors are apprehensive of his ability to perform well under pressure. But, in due time, he proves himself capable of saving lives and earns the respect of his colleagues.

The well-written screenplay does a great job of showcasing the way the young doctor learns to handle the pressures of his new job while mitigating the challenges of his condition. The show's final season is currently airing. It will end on April 30, 2024.

4) Moon Sang-tae: It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

This Korean drama primarily focuses on the developing relationship between an antisocial author, Ko Moon-young, played by Seo Yea-ji and an orphaned caregiver named Moon Gang-tae portrayed by Kim Soo-hyun. Apart from these two leads, Gang-tae's brother, Moon Sang-tae, also stands out.

Played by Oh Jung-se, Sang-tae is on the autism spectrum. He is very close to Gang-tae and depends on him for most things. The show beautifully showcases how challenging and overwhelming it can get for family members to constantly be present, mentally and physically, for loved ones with special needs. It has 16 episodes in total.

5) Woo Young Woo: Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)

This is one of the most well-known Korean shows that features a character on the autism spectrum in the lead. Park Eun-bin plays a talented autistic lawyer Woo Young-woo who is hired by a major law firm.

Her colleagues find her behavior cumbersome to deal with at first but she wins them over when her unique way of thinking helps to crack tough cases. From making new friends and falling in love to navigating the cut-throat professional world, it is interesting to see Woo Young-woo embrace changes and challenges without sacrificing what makes her special and unique.

Viewers looking for notable shows that feature endearing characters on the autism spectrum should give these worthy titles a try.