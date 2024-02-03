Park Eun-bin and Han So-hee’s fees for appearing in dramas reportedly to be around ₩300 million per episode

According to a Newsen article dated February 1, 2024, the fees for the appearances of South Korean actresses Park Eun-bin and Han So-hee in dramas are reported to be some of the highest in the industry. Reportedly, Park Eun-bin's revised price for her upcoming program, Hyper Knife, is anticipated to reach an astounding ₩300 million (about $224,500) for each episode.

According to industry sources, the Castaway Diva actress is worth every dollar as long as it falls within a respectable spectrum, even though the exact sum is still up for discussion.

Similarly, for her part in Gyeongseong Creature, South Korean actress Han So-hee allegedly demanded an enormous sum of money. According to inside sources, the well-known drama actress from South Korea has demanded an astounding ₩200 million (around $149,000).

Han So-hee reportedly charges ₩200 million and is one of the highest-paid female actresses in South Korea

In December 2023, Netflix premiered the popular K-drama Gyeongseong Creature in which Park Seo-joon starred opposite her. Given that Han So-hee has only acted in ten dramas to date and that Gyeongseong Creature is her fourth K-drama as the protagonist, the fee is astounding.

Moreover, her global recognition has been stretched far and wide, which is attributed to her being FILA's latest brand ambassador. Han So-hee has been named by FILA as its new worldwide brand ambassador, effective September 12, 2023.

Fall of 2023 will mark the actress' debut alongside the F-BOX Anniversary campaign. The campaign went live on September 15, 2023, and was presented in digital formats worldwide on all FILA online and offline platforms.

Despite having a few main parts, Han So-hee's performances in Nevertheless and My Name have brought her recognition on a global scale. With her role in Soundtrack #1, which costarred Park Hyung-sik, she went on to solidify her place in the global market. Furthermore, she also appeared in the music video for Seven by Jungkook.

Park Eun-bin's agency refutes claims of the actress charging ₩300 million

According to another media outlet OSEN, Park Eun-bin asked for ₩300 million ($224,500) for each episode of her next OTT series, Hyper Knife. Disney Plus and the production firm Blaad Studio are reportedly discussing Park Eun-bin's appearance compensation.

The rumors have been denied by Park Eun-bin's agency, Namoo Actors, who told media source OSEN that the reports are "baseless" and "not true." Namoo Actors stated that the accusations were unfounded and that they had a good connection with both the actor and the screenplay. About the project, the actress met with the director just twice and the writer once.

The agency went on to say that they are only now starting to talk to the agency about conditions. It's confusing and embarrassing for such a story to appear at this point since the platform contract hasn't been finalized. As translated by AllKpop, they stated:

"It's baseless, and our relationship with Park Eun-bin regarding both the actor and the script is positive. Park Eun-bin has had only two meetings with the director and one with the writer regarding the project. We are in the initial stages of discussing conditions with the agency."

The agency continued:

"The platform contract hasn't been finalized, and it's perplexing and awkward for such an article to surface at this juncture."

They concluded by stating:

"We are just initiating discussions, and it's bewildering for talks about the appearance fee and negotiations to surface at this point. Both parties find themselves in an awkward position."

Park Eun-bin's reputation has skyrocketed both locally and abroad due to her string of hit dramas in recent years, including Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Castaway Diva. This has allowed her appearance fees to rise significantly. According to Newsen, the actress was paid ₩160 million (about $120,000) for each episode of Castaway Diva.

Insiders claim that although it is standard practice in the industry for an actor's compensation to grow by 1.2 to 1.3 times if their prior work is successful, for Park Eun-bin, the raise could potentially be 100%. This is due to the success her dramas Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Castaway Diva have experienced in a short while.

Furthermore, she even won the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 for Outstanding Asian Star along with the Prime Minister's Commendation at the 2023 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards. Park Eun-bin also won The Star Awards 2022 for the category of Actor of the Year for her remarkable acting showcased in the drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Meanwhile, both Han So-hee and Park Eun-bin are occupied with several future filming projects. Fans are eagerly waiting for Han So-hee's return in season 2 of Netflix's original series Gyeonseong Creature. Similarly, fans are looking forward to Park Eun-bin's confirmation for the crime-thriller drama Hyper Knife, which revolves around a deranged doctor.