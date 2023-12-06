Park Eun-bin reportedly set to lead new medical drama Hyper Knife with Sol Kyung-gu

South Korean actress Park Eun-bin has been offered the main part in a medical psychological drama titled Hyper Knife (literal title). On December 6, 2023, her agency, Namoo Actors, made a statement stating that she is presently analyzing the offer.

The forthcoming drama tells the tale of a psychotic doctor in the genre of medical crime thrillers. The script was written by Kim Seon Hee, who previously worked on God's Quiz: Reboot.

Notably, renowned actor Sol Kyung-gu has been extended an offer and is currently contemplating taking on the position of Professor Choi Deok-Hee. There's growing excitement about the Castaway Diva actress and Sol Kyung-gu working together on Hyper Knife.

Her performance as a young lawyer with autism in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) won her praise from critics and a 59th Baeksang Arts Award in 2023.

More about Park Eun-bin and the drama Hyper Knife

According to reports, Park Eun-bin will star as Jung Se-Ok, the lead character in the criminal thriller drama Hyper Knife. The brilliant Jung Se-Ok is obsessed with exploring the human brain. At the age of 17, she enrolls in medical school, but she eventually loses her license because of allegations that she killed Choi Deok-Hee, her mentor.

Although Jung Se-Ok is a committed physician, she also has a darker side, which adds suspense to the drama. Given that actress Park Eun-bin has already astonished audiences with her wide range of roles, it would be intriguing to watch how she plays the insane doctor.

Expand Tweet

Park Eun-bin began her acting career as a youngster in several plays before landing lead parts in many films and television dramas, such as The King's Affection (2021), Hello, My Twenties! (2016–2017), and Do You Like Brahms? (2020).

However, the actress shot to fame with her spectacular acting as a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome in the famous drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Currently, her ongoing drama, Castaway Diva, has taken the world by storm. The plot focuses on Seo Mok-ha (Park Eun-bin), who spent 15 years by herself on an island due to a ferry accident and was rescued and brought back to civilization. However, due to fate, as soon as she returned to society, she became best friends with singer Yoon Ran-joo (Kim Hyo-jin), her childhood idol.

She then signs a contract as an upcoming musical idol by episode nine. With her talent for singing and her unselfish ability to enchant everyone around her, the plot of the drama unravels. Castaway Diva also stars Chae Jong-hyeop as the lead, along with former idol Cha Hak-yeon.

Meanwhile, South Korean actor Sol Kyung-gu is the recipient of the Golden Space Needle Award, the Grand Bell Award, and the Best Actor prize at the Bratislava International Film Festival.

After graduating from Hanyang University, where he studied theater and cinema, he participated in the majority of the theatrical shows. Following his move into cinema, Sol is most recognized for his parts in the hit movies Shilmido and Public Enemy.

The seasoned and well-awarded actor from South Korea also starred in the famous and critically acclaimed action-thriller film Kill Boksoon, which was released in 2023, along with Cannes Best Actress winner Jeon Do-yeon.

On August 2, 2023, the film The Moon, featuring EXO member D.O. and seasoned actor Sol Kyung-gu, was released worldwide. The movie's story takes place in the not-too-distant future, where South Korea's first manned lunar expedition meets a devastating end. Astronaut Sun-woo (EXO Do Kyungsoo) is left stranded in orbit five years later on a second voyage.

The Naro Space Center looks to Kim Jae-guk (Sol Kyung-gu), its former managing director, for assistance in getting Sun-woo safely back home in the face of another deadly disaster.

Even though Park Eun-bin's new series Castaway Diva is just halfway over, her spectacular transformation into Seo Mok-ha is already winning over hearts everywhere.