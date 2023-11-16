Park Eun-bin's K-drama Castaway Diva gets entangled in controversy over errant filming practices on Jeju Island

The lack of cleanup following the filming of tvN's Castaway Diva, starring Park Eun Bin, has caused an enormous uproar. At a Jeju Island filming site, crew members reportedly neglected to spruce up the set and left prop stones unsupervised.

Claims surfaced recently regarding a drama crew on Jeju Island, allegedly abandoning a large quantity of production-related rocks after filming on one of the island's beaches. It was also reportedly made sure that the stones left on the beach matched exactly in form with those used in one of the Castaway Diva sequences where the titular character constructs an SOS sign.

Later, it was reported that the Castaway Diva production team neglected to take the appropriate actions to get the administrative city's assistance and approval before utilizing public waterways for filming.

Park Eun-bin's drama Castaway Diva embroiled in controversy; production team issues an apology

On November 13, 2023, the production crew released an official statement as the dispute grew more and more heated. In the statement, they said they had decided to leave the stones in their original location after discussing the possibility of additional filming with the municipal administration.

According to a Seogwipo City official, legal measures such as restoration orders will be taken if on-site inspections substantiate the improper usage. However, the production crew of Castaway Diva reportedly apologized to the locals for any hardship they may have caused, as reported on November 14, 2023, by the media outlet OSEN.

They went on to assert that there were issues with the procedure and recovery, even though they had informed the locals and pertinent authorities beforehand about the filming. Still, they reaffirmed their commitment to quickly reinstating the site.

Residents of Jeju reported that they frequently observe dramas being filmed on the island, but this was the first time they had seen such a disregard for cleaning up after filming. Hwangwooji Beach in Seogwipo, Jeju, where Castaway Diva was filmed, was allegedly left unaltered by the drama, according to Jeju Ilbo on November 13, 2023.

Fans lavish praise on the cast of Castaway Diva

The plot of the ongoing Netflix K-drama revolves around a young woman who aspires to be a K-pop star or diva. She decided to travel to Seoul, the South Korean capital, for an audition after winning a competition. However, an unforeseen event along the way leaves her trapped on an abandoned island. After 15 years, she returns to the world.

Fans flood X (formerly Twitter) as all the six episodes that have been released so far—since the drama aired first on October 29, 2023, on Netflix—have kept them on the edge of their seats.

The K-drama star Park Eun-bin portrays Seo Mok-ha, the girl who gets stranded on an island for 15 years. Chae Jong-hyeop plays Jung Kiho, a classmate of Mok-ha's who is currently employed as an entertainment department producer at YGN.

In addition, Kim Joo-hun plays the role of the CEO of RJ Entertainment, and Cha Hak-yeon plays the elder brother of Chae Jong-hyeop and works as a news reporter.