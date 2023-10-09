6 new & upcoming K-dramas to add to your October watchlist now

With a captivating lineup of K-dramas planned for release, October 2023 looks like an exciting month for fans of Korean drama. The trailers for these tease the emotional depth and variety of storytelling that the six upcoming series promise to offer, creating a buzz in the Korean entertainment industry.

Whether it's a heart-warming romance, a mind-bending suspense thriller, or an edge-of-the-seat gripping story, the much-awaited dramas merit a place in the watchlist of all K-drama enthusiasts.

Furthermore, given the star-studded cast, with the likes of Bae Suzy, Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Cha Eun-woo, Rowoon, and Park Gyu-young, among other notable stars, the October 2023 K-drama list is one that fans cannot miss out on.

From heart-warming tales to drug cartels: 6 binge-worthy K-dramas coming this October

1) A Good Day to Be A Dog

A Good Day To Be A Dog is a drama adaptation of the well-acclaimed webtoon by the same name. The plot narrates the story of a high school teacher, played by Park Gyu-young, who finds herself in an odd predicament as she transforms into a dog whenever she kisses someone she finds attractive.

As the story progresses, she finds herself falling in love with a man, played by Cha Eun-woo, who is terrified of dogs due to a childhood incident. The heart-warming tale of love against all odds is a must-watch this autumn.

Directed by Kim Dae-woong and starring Celebrity famed actress Park Gyu-young, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and 30-year-old actor Lee Hyun-woo, who also starred in the popular Korean movie Dream, this K-drama is one of the most awaited releases of 2023. The first episode will be aired on MBC TV every Wednesday at 9 pm KST (8 am ET), starting October 11, 2023.

2) Doona!

The highly awaited K-drama is about Lee Doona, an ex-idol, played by bae Suzy, and an ordinary college student, Lee Won-joon, played by Yang Se-jong, who finds themselves in an unexpected relationship. Based on a popular webtoon, Lee Doona embarks on a new adventure as she leaves the glamorous K-idol life behind her and returns to college to pursue a career in theater and cinema.

After relocating to a new neighborhood where she has to share the house with another fellow student, Doona quickly befriends Lee Won-joon (Yang Se-jong), her flatmate. However, as the latest trailer displays, the lines between friendship and love quickly blur as the story moves ahead, making for a beautiful opposites-attract story of romance.

Directed by Lee Jung-hyo, who had also directed the smash hit K-dramas Crash Landing On You (2020), and Romance is a Bonus Book (2019), Doona!, starring the Korean sensation Bae Suzy, and the Temperature In Love famed Yang Se-Jong, is scheduled to be aired on October 20, 2023.

3) The Worst Evil

Already in its fifth episode since its release on September 27, 2023, The Worst of Evil is irrefutably one of the best shows to watch this October. In this action-packed thriller, which is set in Seoul's famous Gangnam neighborhood in 1990, the narrative centers on a husband and wife who are detectives and volunteer to take down Jung Gicheul, a mafia lord who runs a drug cartel that spans Korea, China, and Japan.

From the creators of the popular New World and Hunt, this thriller stars Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-jun, who is known for K-dramas Squid Game and Bad and Crazy, and True Beauty famed actress Im Se-mi along with the popular Korean solo artist BIBI. The first three episodes were aired on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. New episodes will be released every Wednesday.

4) The Matchmakers

Set in the Joseon period, this drama is about Sim Jung-Woo, a young widowed man, played by Rowoon, who leads a dual life as a matchmaker and peddler. He crosses paths with Jung Soon-Deok, a clever young woman played by Cho Yi-hyun. The fated encounter was the starting point as everything changed for Sim Jung-Woo.

Furthermore, the pair is known as the best matchmakers in their respective towns and decide to team up as business partners and aim to help older people find their soulmates in this upcoming romantic comedy.

The drama features idol-turned-actor Rowoon from K-Pop group SF9. Rowoon is known for his roles in popular K-dramas like Tomorrow and the ongoing Netflix drama Destined With You. Opposite him is Cho Yi-hyun, who is popularly known for starring in All of Us Are Dead. The drama is scheduled to air every Monday and Tuesday at 9:45 pm KST (8:45 am ET) on KBS2 from October 30, 2023, onwards.

5) Castaway Diva

Young Seo Mok-Ha (Park Eun-Bin) is an intelligent and upbeat girl who grew up on an island and had only one goal—to become a singer. She makes the choice to follow her goal and go to an audition in Seoul. On her way, she gets lost and ends up marooned on a remote island.

After 15 long years, Seo Mok-Ha is rescued from the abandoned island. As she returns to civilization, she starts making an effort to acclimatize to foreign surroundings and technology while maintaining a positive outlook to work toward her goal of being a diva.

From the director of Big Mouth and Start-Up comes another heart-touching tale of an individual who goes against all odds to find her own identity. Starring Park Eun-Bin, who is well-acclaimed for Extraordinary Attorney Woo-young, and Chae Jong-Hyeop, who starred in the Netflix K-drama Unlock my Boss, the show is scheduled to be released on Netflix on October 28, 2023.

6) Strong Girl Nam-soon

From the makers of Tabloid Truth (2018) and a starburst of the 2017 K-drama Strong Girl Bong-soon, which featured Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young, Strong Girl Nam-soon is about a young girl who is raised in Mongolia. After she finds out that her real parents are in South Korea, she embarks on a quest to reunite with them.

However, on her journey to reunite with her birth parents, she gets entwined in a dangerous drug case, which leaves her and her loved ones exposed to dire situations.

Starring Lee Yoo-mi, who was also in Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead, Kim Jung-eun, who is known for My Dangerous Wife, Kim Hae-sook who also starred in the popular Under The Queen's Umbrella along with Ong Seong-wu and Byeon Woo-seok both of whom starred in the popular Netflix K-movie 20th Century Girl. The K-drama premiered on October 7, 2023, on Netflix.

Furthermore, apart from these six K-dramas, other upcoming K-dramas that fans are looking forward to are Moon in The Day, The Deal, Ballerina, My Dearest Part 2, and Evilive, which are on their way to be released in the last quarter of 2023.