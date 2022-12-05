Under the Queen's Umbrella Ending explained: The Queen wins some loses some in this brilliant period drama

Under the Queen's Umbrella has come to an end, and fans are feeling a lot of emotions as they will no longer see Kim Hye-soo in the titular role of the Queen. She was sharp, sassy, witty and more considerate than any of the queens portrayed on screen, especially towards her child, a trans woman.

The sixteen episodes of Under the Queen's Umbrella portray the suffocating yet intriguing lives within the palace with vibrancy. The question now is if the Queen gets the justice that she deserves following the murder of her son — the Crown Prince (Bae In-hyuk).

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Under The Queen’s Umbrella episode 12

The first piece of domino that set Under The Queen’s Umbrella going was the death of the crown prince. It is while investigating and while surviving the tragedy that the main royal family unearthed the conspiracies of the previous reign.

The Queen Dowager turned out to be mean, murderous and cold-hearted. So much so, she did not even blink an eye when she trapped Prince Yi-hyeok, who was the brother of the former king, who was also murdered by her.

Does the Queen Dowager get punished for her crimes in Under the Queen's Umbrella?

Despite the horror of her crimes in Under the Queen's Umbrella, the Queen Dowager does not get punished. She might not be the one behind the Crown Prince’s death, but she did set the ball rolling when she attacked the former Crown Prince Taeil and poisoned him to death.

She managed to put her son, the current king, on the throne, and the King is aware of this fact. However, his desire for the throne, and the guilt for not having stopped his mother has him hesitating. The Queen has to overcome this obstacle if she has to get justice for her son’s death.

The Queen did so with flying colors in Under the Queen's Umbrella. Not only did she inspire each of her children to do their best with their choices, she also managed to get her son Seongnam (Moon Sang-min) elected as the Crown Prince. She did this despite all the plotting by the Queen Dowager, and a Consort of the King who wants her son Uiseong to take over the throne.

The final episode of Under the Queen's Umbrella unraveled several secrets that were floating on the surface. For instance, Uiseong learns that the King is not his father, but Prince Yi-hyeok is. Unfortunately, he discovers the truth after he strikes the latter down with a sword.

Queen understands that it was her mother-in-law’s bad intentions and actions that led to the current situation. Thus, instead of punishing the ones on the lower rung, she goes for the one who started it all - the Queen Dowager.

Following the death of Yi-hyeok in Under the Queen's Umbrella, things change and the King also understands the error of his ways. He builds the courage to take action against his mother, the Queen Dowager. However, his mother doesn’t give him the chance and decides to take her own life.

The Queen gets her closure when the Crown Prince’s family is allowed back into the Palace in Under the Queen's Umbrella. Her son Seongnam is now the Crown Prince, and he is married to a woman he loves. He is also set to become a father soon.

The Queen's other child, who is a trans woman, decides to travel and sends her paintings of her true self exploring the world. Meanwhile, Grand Prince Muan takes responsibility for his actions and lives outside the palace with his wife and child.

In the end, the children who took comfort under the Queen’s umbrella, have now grown up to give her comfort under theirs.

Poll : 0 votes