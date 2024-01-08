"Their story is far from over": Fans ecstatic as Netflix confirms second season of Gyeongseong Creature with Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee

The most recent Korean drama on Netflix, Gyeongseong Creature, stars Park Seo-joon and the stunning Han So-hee. This drama is a mash-up of genres, combining horror, suspense, and action against a classical backdrop. However, on January 8, 2024, Netflix confirmed the second season of the popular drama by releasing the post-credit scene from season 1.

Fans were elated to see the new teaser of the second season and reacted to the news by tweeting about it on X.

The inaugural season of Gyeongseong Creature was divided into two halves, with the three remaining episodes wrapping up the primary plot and providing a hint about a potential return. The first part was released on December 22, 2023, with seven episodes, whereas the last three episodes were released on January 5, 2024.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from Gyeongseong Creature season one.

Fans in a frenzy over Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee returning for Gyeongseong Creature season 2

Gyeongseong Creature's second season is currently in the works, according to the latest confirmation from Netflix. The latest post by Netflix, which is the post-credit scene from season one, promises an intriguing plot for the second installment as well.

The scene shows a television set displaying the date 'June 25' and the time '4:20 PM' along with playing a monochromatic montage of South Korea under the colonial rule of Japan from presumably 1945. Viewers then slowly have a better perspective of the area around the television set as the camera gradually pans out.

Park Seo-joon is seen standing in front of the television, facing it, as a scar on the back of his nape peeks out above his shirt collar. Next, it is shown that Seo-joon turns to his left, moves to his room's window, and opens it. The teaser's opening shot fully circles at that moment, showing modern-day Seoul through the window.

Someone is then heard calling the actor off-screen, prompting him to turn and leave, as the screen blacks out and the name of the show appears.

There's not much information available yet about Season 2. However, there is a lot of conjecture because Season 1 gave several clues as to the possible path a second season may take. The biggest one is the enormous time leap in the very last scene of the last episode.

A guy who bears the name of Ho-jae, but looks identical to Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon), is seen in the show after at least 60 years have passed. This suggests that Tae-sang's descendant or, in some fanciful ways, Tae-sang himself, could potentially be the focus of a second installment, which would presumably take place in present times.

Several additional unresolved issues from Season 1 will also be carried over to the second season. There's Chae-ok (Han So-hee), who was resurrected from the dead by her mother and will undoubtedly be important. The newborn that Myeong-ja gave birth to may or may not be under Kato's care and may have some of her mother's capabilities. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 might go more into Maeda and Seishin's background, which was left unexplored.

Fans were left elated to know that Gyeongseong Creature has been renewed and couldn't hide their excitement as they hoped Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee end up together in season 2. Many speculated about the date and time displayed on the television in the first teaser. A few fans wondered if June 25 could be the date when the second season will officially air on Netflix since the year was not mentioned in the date.

Should Gyeongseong Creature return for a second season, it may be a modern drama rather than a period piece like the first one. The most important issue, though, is whether Park Seo-joon is still portraying Tae-sang or if that persona is someone else completely.

Since the person in question is called Ho-jae and is played by Park Seo-joon, it suggests that they are maybe Tae-sang's descendant, rather than Tae-sang himself.

He could be Tae-sang after all, given the anticipation leading up to the disclosure and the scene's emphasis on the scar over Ho-jae's neck.

Actors Lee Mu-saeng and Bae Hyun-sung confirmed to join the cast of Netflix drama Gyeongseong Creature 2

South Korean actor Lee Mu-saeng who is hailed for his iconic roles in popular dramas Thirty-Nine and The Glory, is set to join the lead cast of Gyeongseong Creature for its second season.

Additionally, in Season 2 of their forthcoming Netflix drama, Bae Hyun-sung will be appearing with Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee. The Our Blues famed star was cast in a major part for Season 2 of the forthcoming Netflix series, Gyeongseong Creature, according to a report published on August 4, 2023, by SPOTV News.

As reported and translated by Soompi, Bae Hyun-sung's agency, Awesome ENT, responded to the story by confirming:

“It is true that he will appear in Season 2 of ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ We ask for your understanding as we cannot further disclose his role and any additional details about his appearance.”

Previously, the season 1 cast included South Korean superstars Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee along with internationally acclaimed Claudia Kim. The lead cast also included Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, and Squid Game's famed star Wi Ha-joon.

Gyeongseong Creature season 1 takes place in the spring of 1945 in Gyeongseong, which was what Seoul was called at the time. In the plot, Yoon Chae-ok, a sleuth who locates missing persons and a rich businessman named Jang Tae-sang, investigate the mysterious and fearful ongoings of a hospital.

Kwon Joon-taek (Wi Ha-joon), Tae-sang's best friend, joins them for the secret mission as they infiltrate the military-guarded hospital. They then come face to face with a frightening and obscure creature that kills anyone in sight.

The show was directed by Jung Dong-yoon, who is known for his stellar directorial skills for famous dramas such as Stove League. It was written by Kang Eun-kyung of the extremely popular and loved Dr. Romantic series.