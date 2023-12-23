When will Gyeongseong Creature part 2 release? Part 1 ending explained and all you need to know 

On December 22, Netflix released the first part of the horror and thriller drama Gyeongseong Creature, leaving fans craving the remaining episodes with the indication that the drama might have a sad ending.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 is set to be released on January 5, 2024, with the remaining three episodes. The drama is planned to have ten episodes and is helmed by directors Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub. It is penned by screenwriter Kang Eun-kyung.

The official synopsis for Gyeongseong Creature provided by Netflix is as follows,

"Gyeongseong- 1945. In Seoul's grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed."

Park Seo-joon portrayed the character of Jang Tae-sang, while Han So-hee showcased her bold and daring charm through the portrayal of Yoon Chae-ok. The other leading actor, Soo-hyun, played the role of Yukkiko Maeda in Gyeongseong Creature.

Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon managed to stay alive at the end of Gyeongseong Creature Part 1

The Gyeongseong Creature's last episode begins with Yoon Chae-ok having a horrifying dream where Jang Tae-sang has transformed into a creature who kills her.

As she wakes up from her dream, she remembers a moment with Tae-sang when he held her hand while she jumped off the building. The scene transitions to showcasing the corpse of Tae-sang, the starting of the episode on an ambiguous note.

The scene then shifts to everyone preparing to leave the Onseong Hospital within ten minutes to catch the truck. While survivors climb down the hospital one by one with the help of a rope via the window, both Tae-sang and Chae-ok guide them, and Japanese soldiers fiercely search for them in Gyeongseong Creature.

As Tae-sang compels Chae-ok to climb down, she sternly refuses and asks him whether he likes her, to which he blushes, showcasing how they manage to bicker in such a serious situation. At that moment, Japanese soldiers discover their hidden place, but Korean Soldier Choi shoots down the enemy, and the survivor rushes to get to the truck.

Upon hearing the sound of the gunshot, Japanese soldiers rush to the survivors' hidden place, and the trio Tae-sang, Choi, and Chae-ok prepare to fight them. Japanese soldiers start firing unstoppably as the trio hides behind the furniture.

As the trio fights back in Gyeongseong Creature, Choi dies due to a bullet wound. Chae-ok tries to control his blood. He asks her to remember his name and address to deliver his medal to his mother, requesting her to tell her he missed her.

As they prepare to leave the hospital through the window route, Tae-sang briefly holds Chae-ok's hands and exchanges deep glances. Everyone comes down through the window route, and Tae-sang closes the window as he stays behind to divert the attention of the Japanese soldiers, allowing others to leave the hospital without a scratch.

The truck leaves the hospital at the scheduled time. Subsequently, Tae-sang fights with the enemy alone, and Chae-ok is seen leaving the truck with the other survivors, teary-eyed. Tae-sang soon escapes through the basement, and the enemies continue to follow him. While he escapes, he trips and falls into a room full of human skeletons and faints in Gyeongseong Creature.

The scene shifts and Kwon Jun-taek is seen being thrown from the truck. His father beckons Mrs. Nawol and expresses his gratitude for helping him out. Mr. Ishikawa also meets his mistress and behaves coldly toward her.

Meanwhile, Colonel Kato discovers that someone has drunk from the cup where he put the virus that transforms humans into dangerous creatures.

Subsequently, Tae-sang is found out by the Japanese soldier, and the sounds of gunshots can be heard. The scene changes to Chae-ok and the survivors' truck being chased by another truck, indicating they are still unsafe.

In Gyeongseong Creature, the city seems to be in festive mode as Master Jang of Golden Treasure announces that they are treating everyone in Bonjeong, and the Japanese truck loses track of the survivors' truck due to the crowd.

The Japanese soldiers eventually seize the survivors' truck and discover that the survivors are not present in the vehicle. When the enemies lost track of the truck, the survivors changed their clothes and got down from the vehicle in the middle of the crowd with the help of Tae-sang's people, who were managing everything in Gyeongseong Creature.

Soon after, in Gyeongseong Creature, the Japanese soldiers started arresting and beating the civilians mercilessly who were enjoying the fest in search of survivors and causing panic in the city.

The scene changes to Chae-ok and her father leaving Bonjeong in a rickshaw, and cherry blossoms start falling, reminding Chae-ok of Tae-sang and whether he made it alive.

Later, Yukiko Maeda discovers how Director Ichiro succeeded in creating a dangerous creature at the hospital and discovers that the creature is none other than Chae-ok's mother, whom she had asked the doctor to look after for years.

Meanwhile, in Gyeongseong Creature, the soldiers are seen sedating the creature with the help of nitrogen, and Colonel Kato is engrossed in deep thinking, wondering who drank from the tea that had Najin. The badly injured Tae-sang wakes up and tries to find his way back. He left impressions of his hands on the walls, indicating that he might have drunk Najin and could be converted into the creature soon.

Choi's mother discovers the belongings of her son and, comprehending the medal, realizes that she has lost her son. Gyeongseong Creature ends by showcasing the virus traveling through Mr. Ishikawa's mistress's face as they sleep together, indicating that she might have drunk from that cup. Chae-ok returns to Bonjeong.

As Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 concludes, it leaves fans curious and anticipating the remaining episodes. They are eagerly awaiting to see whether Chae-ok and Tae-sang can meet each other and what will happen to Chae-ok's mother, who has turned into a creature.