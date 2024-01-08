“There really is a time jump!”: Netflix releases first look for Gyeongseong Creature 2 hinting at a possible time travel, sends fans into a frenzy

Gyeongseong Creature is set to make a triumphant comeback in the second season, taking the audience from the turbulent spring of 1945 to the busy streets of Seoul in 2024. This will intertwine Jang Tae-sang's and Yoon Chae-ok's lives in the next chapter, which takes place against an outline of horrific inventions resulting from human avarice.

On January 8, 2024, Netflix officially announced that the second season of the smash-hit drama is in production with Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, and new additions in the lead cast lineup. On top of that, Netflix released the first look poster teaser for season 2, which further heightened the viewers' anticipation.

Fans went frenetic as they came across the latest announcement and first-look poster release of the upcoming second season.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from Gyeongseong Creature season one.

"Taesang holding Chaeok wanted poster?": Fans go wild to see Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee in the teaser posters of Gyeongseong Creature 2

The interesting post-credit scene from Gyeongseong Creature season 1 reveals that season 2 makes an enormous jump from 1945 to 2024. The end-credit sequence piqued viewers' curiosity as it showed someone yelling out Ho-jae's name and the person turning around. This person is revealed to be Ho-jae, an individual who resembles Jang Tae-sang (played by Park Seo-joon).

Additionally, the post-credit clip reveals an intriguing scar on the back of the nape of Ho-jae (Park Seo-joon), sparking speculation about his identity and the scar's cause.

The time travel aspect of the show starts at this point, shifting the scene to Seoul in 2024 from season 1's 1945. The eeriness is increased by the stills that have been made public on January 8 by Netflix. They show Chae-ok at a pivotal point and allude to a season full of intriguing connections and happenings.

The series' tension is heightened by the cliffhanger from season 1's end and the curiosity about how the stories of each character would develop over the course of 78 years. The stars, including Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon, have alluded to the emotional complexity and personality arc of the next season, exploring the intricacies of fate and time travel while carrying on the show's history as a worldwide phenomenon.

In the first teaser poster, Park Seo-joon and Han Seo-hee are seen standing and facing one another in modern-day Seoul. However, Han So-hee is looking to her right while Seo-joon can be seen looking earnestly at her. It is important to note that one of the season 1 teaser posters had a similar poster. The only difference is that it was set in the backdrop of 1945 colonized Seoul (Gyeongseong).

Park Seo-joon, who portrayed a pawn shop owner in the first season of Gyeongseong Creature, is shown in another still touring a location filled with antiques. In the latest teaser posters, he can be seen holding a paper and looking upwards diagonally with a bandaid on his left cheek. The paper is a "WANTED" poster of Yoon Chae-ok (played by Han So-hee) from 1945.

In the third image, Han So-hee is seen lying on the ground in fear and has serious injuries as blood tumbles down her face. Fans have speculated several theories based on the post-credit scenes of Gyeongseong Creature season 1. They went into an online frenzy when they saw Tae-sang holding the "WANTED" poster of Chae-ok and guessed whether or not he was aware of her in season 2. Here are some reactions:

Netflix broadcasted the first season of Gyeongseong Creature in two parts. On December 22, 2023, the first installment of seven episodes was aired all at once. Similarly, the final three episodes of season one's second half were released on January 5, 2024.

The release date of the second season of this Netflix drama hasn't been announced yet.