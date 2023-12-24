"It's just all over the place": Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee's new drama Gyeongseong Creature receives critical reviews

The recent buzz in the K-Drama world is Gyeongseong Creature, starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee. This visually stunning period drama made its official debut on Netflix worldwide on December 21. Anticipation was high due to the engaging storyline and star-studded cast.

However, to the surprise of many, reports emerged that 95% of the official online reviews were negative, largely attributed to the perceived lack of chemistry between the lead actors. One of the reviews professionally described the series as:

"It doesn't work as a creature-thriller or a historic piece about the independence movement. It's just all over the place."

"Just not getting the vibe": Fans criticize newly released K-drama Gyeongseong Creature

Gyeongseong Creature is a historical thriller Korean drama showcasing renowned stars such as Han So-hee, Park Seo-joon, Wi Ha-joon, Jo Han-Chup, and others. The series is set for a split release, with the first part already out in December, and the second part scheduled for January.

Jang Tae-Sang, portrayed by Park Seo-joon, is a wealthy and attractive man known for his reliability in providing information in Gyeongseong. His quick reactions, keen insight, and sociability have led him to his current position. His involvement with Yoon Chae-ok prompts him to reassess his priorities.

Yoon Chae-ok, portrayed by Han So-hee, is renowned as a todugun, skilled in finding missing people. Her difficult upbringing taught her survival skills, including handling weapons and machinery. Her quest to find her missing mother leads her to Gyeongseong, where she becomes entwined with Jang Tae-sang.

Together, they encounter a series of mysterious missing person cases that reveal a harrowing reality.

However, something unexpected circled the series as most of the reviews about the series were negative, even from the fans. And there was not just one reason behind these negative reviews. Fans gave several reasons, including disappointing set design, lack of chemistry between characters, actors' unnatural performances, uninteresting storyline, poor execution of periodic thriller elements, etc.

Here are some of the fan comments from various sources online:

Some written reviews from mixed sources said:

"Where did they spend all that money if they put so little effort into the set design?"

"It was almost like Park Seo-joon's character couldn't be serious no matter how dangerous it got. It gets more awkward as the episodes go on."

Apart from the negative reviews, there were also some positive reviews from the fans who arrived to defend the series. As only half of the series has been released so far, some supporters claim that it might be too early to predict and comment. As for now, Gyeonseong Creature's future is unpredictable.