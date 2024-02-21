Does The Good Doctor have autism in real life? Explained

The Good Doctor is a medical drama that premiered on ABC in 2017 and has captivated audiences with its portrayal of Dr. Shaun Murphy, a surgeon with autism spectrum disorder.

Since The Good Doctor's premiere, viewers have been questioning if Freddie Highmore, the actor who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, has autism.

While Highmore's character is shown to have autism spectrum disorder with savant syndrome, Freddie Highmore, who plays the lead as Dr. Shaun Murphy does not have autism himself.

The Good Doctor: How did Highmore research about autism?

Highmore extensively researched autism and collaborated with a consultant who has the disorder to ensure the authenticity of his portrayal. He hired Melissa Reiner to provide insights that would make the character relatable to individuals with autism. In a conversation with USA Today, Highmore noted:

"I appreciate the way in which Shaun is a fully formed character. Often, people with autism on screen have been represented as somewhat emotionless or singularly focused on one thing and that isn't true. We get to see Shaun in moments of joy, what makes him excited, alongside the very real struggle he's facing."

Highmore, in a separate conversation with the LA times also talked about Shaun's journey with autism,

"People who aren't aware of autism in a personal way or haven't watched the show sometimes say, 'How will Shaun change? He'll always have autism. What's his arc going to be?' So one of the things we discussed early on is, 'Yes, he'll always have autism.'"

The actor then continued:

"But he's going to change continuously as an individual as he adapts to this new world that he finds himself in.' That was exciting to me: This individual, regardless of whether or not he's on the spectrum, is going on a journey as a character."

Highmore told Digital Spy in 2019,

"I'm constantly learning. Aside from continual research, or working with the consultant that we have, I'm also talking to people who feel that they have a personal connection to the show through autism."

The show's success in creating a connection is evident as viewers, including those on the spectrum and their families, feel a personal link to Shaun's world.

The Good Doctor: Final season

The Good Doctor first premiered on ABC in 2017 and is concluding its remarkable seven-season journey, with its final season airing on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT starting February 20.

Led by the talented Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, the show has garnered immense popularity, consistently ranking as the number one series in the Monday 10 pm slot.

Shaun Murphy, a gifted and autistic surgical resident played by Freddie Highmore, has evolved significantly over the years. From his first day as a surgical resident to navigating personal and professional challenges, Shaun's character development has been a focal point.

As the series bids farewell, fans can reflect on Shaun's transformative journey, emphasizing the show's impact in raising awareness about autism and its ability to craft a heartfelt ending to this beloved series.

While Freddie Highmore's portrayal of Dr Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor doesn't reflect personal experience with autism, it serves as a powerful representation.

The series not only raises autism awareness but also fosters empathy through relatable narratives, showcasing the growth and capabilities of individuals with autism.

