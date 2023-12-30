Who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor season 7? Cast and character explored

The Good Doctor season 7 is slated to premiere on February 20, 2024, on ABC. The cliffhanger of season 6 necessitates the upcoming season focusing more on the lead character of Dr. Shaun Murphy and his personal life.

The American medical drama has caught the fancy of viewers both for the content and acting from the lead actors. It follows the career and development of Dr. Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore.

Debuting in September 2017, the show has completed six seasons and awaits a seventh season in 2024. The premise also covers the various challenges faced by the doctors of the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Who is the lead actor in The Good Doctor season 7?

Highmore, the lead actor, is also the executive producer of the show (Image via ABC)

The main character of The Good Doctor season 7 is Dr. Shaun Murphy. The character is portrayed by actor Freddie Highmore. Named Alfred Thomas Highmore, Freddie is an English actor born in London.

He started his acting career at the age of seven earning him many accolades including nominations in Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and Screen Actors Guild Award. Highmore also co-produces and co-directs the show.

Does Freddie Highmore have a wife?

Expand Tweet

The Good Doctor season 7 lead actor Freddie is married to Klarissa Munz, a web designer who was a fellow student with him at Cambridge University. Highmore revealed his marital status in September 2021, during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Both Freddie Highmore and his wife, Klarissa, live in London and avoid social media. The actor manages to keep his personal life low profile. Besides acting in The Good Doctor season 7, he is also looking out for the release of Homesick, a dark comedy executive produced and co-written by him.

The talented actor is also the owner of Alfresco Pictures, a Sony-aligned production company.

Who are the characters in The Good Doctor season 7? Cast explored

Expand Tweet

Along with many other series that were delayed due to Hollywood strikes, ABC’s The Good Doctor season 7 is arriving in early 2024. While there is news about the exits of some important characters, Highmore will be back as the lead Dr. Shaun Murphy.

The expected cast for the upcoming season is:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim Paige Spara as Lea Dillalo-Murphy Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke Bria Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

In season 6, Brandon Larracuente’s Dr. Daniel Perez returned to Texas to help fight opioid addiction after he was given fentanyl due to his accident. This character may not come back in the upcoming season.

Dr. Marcus Andrews, played by Hill Harper, is another character not returning to the show. In the storyline, Dr. Andrews chose his love for nurse Villanueva over the presidentship of the board. In reality, Harper is rumored to be running for the Senate.

The plot will follow these exits and bring changes in the dynamics of the other characters. The plot is likely to focus on Dr. Shaun’s transformation as a father. The autistic doctor will need to adjust to the changes brought in by the new president as well.

Look out for The Good Doctor season 7 set to arrive on ABC on February 20, 2024. The previous season is available for streaming on Hulu.