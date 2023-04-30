The Good Doctor season 6 cast exit: Who is Brandon Larracuente? Actor set to leave the show after one season

Brandon Larracuente, who played the charming Dr. Daniel "Danny" Perez on The Good Doctor, won’t be returning for season 7. The actor portrayed the character throughout season 6, impressing viewers and critics alike. As per Deadline, the medical drama makers are planning a fitting goodbye to the character’s arc. In the upcoming season finale, it seems, Danny will be hit by a car and airlifted to the hospital.

Titled Love's Labor, the episode will hit ABC on May 1, 2023, at 10 pm.

The portal added that Brandon Larracuente may guest star in season 7, a demotion from his November 2022 "series regular" jump. The reason behind his exit is probably his next project, On Call, a half-hour Prime Video drama series. Confirming his addition as a male lead, the young actor wrote recently on Instagram:

“Honored to be a part of this series, it’s a dream come true to pay homage to my folks who are retired NYPD. This show is gritty, heart wrenching, and real. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

The police drama will be backed by Dick Wolf, the creator of the Law & Order and Chicago franchises. Fandom states that On Call will track a pair of cops on patrol in California’s Long Beach.

Brandon Larracuente will play a police officer in his next

In On Call, currently in production, Brandon Larracuente’s character will star opposite Troian Bellisario. An exclusive Deadline report stated that the Amazon series will have eight episodes and have Brandon Larracuente as Alex Diaz, a rookie male ride-along of Traci Harmon, Belisario’s character.

Diaz has been described as “an ambitious Latino trainee,” who holds onto his “optimistic outlook” dearly as he realizes the many challenges faced by a cop in today’s turbulent climate.

Together, he and the veteran female training officer cruise along after losing a fellow officer and modern-day policing politics, while at work in the office and on the streets of Long Beach.

Brandon Larracuente, before he became popular for his The Good Doctor stint, gave smashing performances in Bloodline, 13 Reasons Why, and as the lead in Party of Five. Prior to celluloid, the New York native dipped his toes in theater and Broadway shows.

At age 8, Brandon Larracuente starred in Desire, an Off-Broadway show. He eventually shifted to Florida and became a part of It's a Wonderful Life, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Orlando Repertory Theater.

Interestingly, films were his stepping stones to face the camera. Missing 24 Hours in 2011 was his debut, with Max Steel (2016), Baywatch (2017), Bright (2017), and What We Found (2020) completing his filmography.

As for TV appearances, Brandon Larracuente was also a part of A&E network’s The Glades, Nickelodeon’s Every Witch Way, NBC’s Constantine, and ABC’s The Rookie.

Larracuente has been married to Jazmin Garcia since 2020. They got engaged in November 2019 and tied the knot at Paradise Cove in Orlando on December 8.

Meanwhile, ABC handed The Good Doctor a seventh-season renewal earlier in April this year. Taken from a South Korean series of the same name (2013), it’s reportedly the network’s most-watched show.

